A Minden woman was arrested Saturday afternoon after the car she was traveling in was stopped for speeding. A Ruston police officer was monitoring traffic on the Farmerville Highway about 4:00 p.m. Saturday and clocked a vehicle on LIDAR at 51 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone. As the officer stopped the car, the front seat passenger’s head disappeared from view and it appeared the passenger was placing something in the console between the front seats.

RUSTON, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO