Lance E. Scheer, age 19 of Redwood Falls, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022 at CentraCare Redwood Hospital. Memorial Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Redwood Valley Funeral Home in Redwood Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home with a reception to follow at the Upper Shelter in Ramsey Park. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service – Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

REDWOOD FALLS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO