ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Falcons 53-man roster projection: Version 2.0

By Matt Urben
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A9fjH_0gHSYH8X00

The Atlanta Falcons wrapped up their offseason program last week and now there’s some time to kill before the start of training camp in late-July. On the bright side, it gives the many new faces on this Falcons team some time to build camaraderie.

After dropping our way-too-early 53-man roster projection at the start of minicamp, here’s version 2.0.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ykgkg_0gHSYH8X00
© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

© (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y1UTH_0gHSYH8X00
© (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dL4Zs_0gHSYH8X00
© Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

© USA TODAY images

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bNtjU_0gHSYH8X00
© Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LAoBo_0gHSYH8X00
© (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Arch Manning’s high school coach explains why QB chose Texas

Arch Manning surprised some people on Thursday when he announced his commitment to Texas, but it sounds like the star quarterback’s high school coach saw it coming. Manning chose Texas and Steve Sarkisian over several other top programs, including Georgia, Alabama and Clemson. Nelson Stewart, Manning’s coach at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, told ESPN’s Pete Thamel that Sarkisian “earned” the commitment from Manning. Stewart also credited Texas quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee for his role in recruiting Arch.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Steelers Have Reportedly Signed Veteran Free Agent

The Pittsburgh Steelers bolstered their defensive line by adding a veteran to the mix this Tuesday. The AFC North franchise has signed veteran defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Ogunjobi knows the AFC North well. He's now played for the Steelers, Bengals and Browns, leaving the Ravens...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Football
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Casinos Get Some Very Bad News

Las Vegas has bounced back from the pandemic unbelievably well. The city has seen visitors come back in record numbers even with most of the world still not being able to travel easily to the United States. After literally having to close due to the covid pandemic, the city's casinos,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
hotnewhiphop.com

Ex-NFL Star Darren Sharper Reaches Settlement In Rape Case

Former NFL player Darren Sharper, who is currently serving a 20-year-prison sentence in charges resulting from a multiple-state rape case, has reached a settlement with the three women who came forward and said they were drugged and raped by the former Super Bowl Champion in 2014. The women brought these...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons
CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
FRISCO, TX
Yardbarker

Browns Fans React To Former Player Signing With Steelers

The Browns will get a chance to play a familiar face twice next season. Free agent Larry Ogunjobi, who played defensive tackle for Cleveland for four seasons between 2017 and 2021, recently signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Ogunjobi lined up at defensive tackle for the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Breaking: Former NFL Star Tony Siragusa Dead At 55

Former NFL defensive tackle Tony Siragusa has passed away at the age of 55. Jamal Lewis, who played alongside Siragusa on the Baltimore Ravens' 2000 championship squad, confirmed his former teammate's death to TMZ Sports. The news comes on the same day that linebacker Jaylen Ferguson was confirmed dead. He...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Running Back Lands High School Job

Former NFL running back Phillip Tanner continues to climb the Texas football coaching ranks. According to Matt Stepp, the Forth Worth Independent School District has tabbed Tanner as Southwest High School's new head coach. He spent two years as an assistant for former teammate Jon Kitna at Burleson High School.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Recruit Has 2-Word Response To Michigan Coach

Ohio State has enjoyed a huge recruiting week, drawing commitments from three class of 2023 wide receivers ranked among 247Sports' overall top 50. Two days after landing five-star prospect Carnell Tate, the Buckeyes welcomed No. 2 wide receiver Brandon Inniss and four-star recruit Noah Rodgers on Wednesday. As a result, a Michigan coach appeared to check on another Ohio State commit.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Signed Free Agent On Tuesday

The Cleveland Browns added another linebacker to their depth chart just a month before training camp. On Tuesday, the Browns officially announced the signing of Dakota Allen. Allen, 26, is a former seventh round pick out of Texas Tech. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in 2019. The...
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Deandre Ayton reportedly being pursued by 2 main teams

Rumors continue to intensify that Deandre Ayton will depart the Phoenix Suns this summer, and two teams appear to be emerging as possible favorites to sign him. The Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons have both made Ayton a “highly sought after” target, according to Zach Harper of The Athletic. The Sacramento Kings have also checked in on Ayton, though their interest does not seem as overt at the moment.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking the Steelers defensive line talent for 2022

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a big move by signing free-agent defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi to help improve the defensive line. Pittsburgh is moving forward without Stephon Tuitt this season and is going to lean heavily on the defensive line to get better at stopping the run. Here is our ranking of the defensive linemen on the roster heading into training camp.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Dan Orlovsky Thinks 1 Second-Year QB Has "No Shot" In 2022

Dan Orlovsky thinks that one young quarterback doesn't have a chance heading into the 2022 season. He listed three of the top 10 NFL teams that spent the most amount of money on their supporting casts before getting to the Chicago Bears. The Bears only spent $52 million on their...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

122K+
Followers
167K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy