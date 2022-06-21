Police: Panhandler assaulted after given money

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is being held on a million dollars bond, after being caught with enough fentanyl to potentially kill 250,000 people. Levi Joseph Culver, 33, was arrested yesterday and law enforcement seized more than eight pounds of meth, more than one pound of fentanyl and 84 grams of heroin, according to authorities. It takes 1 kilogram of fentanyl, or 2.2 pounds, to kill 500,000 people, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency. So about one pound has the potential to kill 250,000 people.
