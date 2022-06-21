ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Vouchers available for local fresh fruits and veggies in Pa.

By Lauren Rude
abc27 News
abc27 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DwWmr_0gHSWtjr00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — From June through November, fresh and local fruits, vegetables, and herbs from the Pennsylvania Farmers Market Nutrition Program are available for purchase for low-income seniors and recipients of the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program.

“The Farmers Market Nutrition Program supports the health and wellbeing of seniors and families and helps facilitate even more connections and conversations between local farmers and communities, bringing neighbors together for nourishment,” said Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “I encourage everyone with program vouchers to use them to pick up some local foods and know that you’re supporting a local farm family when you do.”

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here .

At approved farm markets and farm stands across the commonwealth, eligible participants can use their vouchers to receive the Pennsylvania-grown produce.

“Many older Pennsylvanians live on fixed incomes. With the increasing costs of food and other necessities, these farmers market vouchers help support seniors by providing them with access to fresh, nutritious foods that are beneficial for their health and well-being,” said Secretary of Aging Robert Torres.

To be eligible, seniors must be 60 years old by December 31, 2022, and have incomes that do not exceed 185 percent of the federal poverty level, which is currently $25,142 per year for a single person or $33,874 for a household of two.

Each eligible recipient receives four $6.00 checks to spend throughout the season. Participants may redeem vouchers from June 1 through November 30, 2022.

For more information, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 2

Beat_U_W/FACTS
2d ago

in 6 months the US taxpayers have given the Ukraine 54 billion dollars so they can spend all day on TV talking about some war that doesn't exist and shaking hands with Ben Stiller while life long tax paying citizens get 4 $6 checks to buy 2nd hand produce at a farmers market. Biden's America.

Reply(1)
3
Related
wtae.com

Poison hemlock popping up in Pennsylvania

An invasive plant species is once again popping up all over Pennsylvania. Watch the report in the video player above. Poison hemlock is commonly spotted along highways, waterways and pastures. The plant has white flowers, a purple-spotted stem and can grow up to 6 feet tall. Experts say the entire...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Local creameries along the Pennsylvania Ice Cream Trail

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar host an ice cream party in the 814 Kitchen with some of the great local creameries along the PA Ice Cream Trail. This summer, all the way up until September 10, 2022 residents of Pennsylvania can get a sweet treat by visiting any of the many creameries that make up the fifth annual ice cream trail. This year’s Ice Cream Trail runs across the state, combining three geographic trails of years past into one delicious experience. You can even earn a special stainless-steel ice cream scooper for completing 10 check-ins on the trail. Simply stop in at 10 shops, make your purchase, and receive a four-digit code to “check-in.”
MARTINSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
phillyvoice.com

Wawa plans to invade Sheetz territory with 40 new stores in central Pennsylvania

Wawa has been building up for a major U.S. expansion over the past year, planning hundreds of new stores in several southern states, but it also wants to establish a stronger foothold in Pennsylvania. On Thursday, the Delaware County-based company announced plans to open as many as 40 new stores...
US News and World Report

The 25 Healthiest Communities in Pennsylvania

Nine Pennsylvania counties placed in the top 500 of the 2022 Healthiest Communities rankings, with two landing among the top 100 communities overall. The fifth annual rankings project from U.S. News assessed nearly 3,000 counties and county equivalents across the country using dozens of metrics, exploring the critical role location plays in the well-being of hundreds of millions of Americans. Metrics such as obesity prevalence, violent crime rate, doctor availability and number of extreme heat days each year are grouped into 10 categories ranging from education and housing to population health, the environment and infrastructure. Communities are scored on a 100-point scale tied to how they perform relative to one another, and receive a ranking based on their performance as well.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
musicfoodandlife.com

13 Top Water Parks in Pennsylvania

America’s heartland region is perhaps best known for its quaint towns, mountain recreation areas and family values. This area is also chock full of water parks, one of America’s favorite pastimes. With notoriously hot, humid summer days, there’s no better way to have fun cooling off with kids than by swooshing down a water slide, floating in a tube down a lazy river or jumping over waves in a 200,000 gallon pool. But, thanks to an influx of indoor water parks in recent years, aquatic fun can now be enjoyed during the state’s equally notorious cold, grey winter seasons. If it’s been a while since you’ve been able to partake in such simple joys, you might be surprised by some of the amazing water features, technology and attractions we found for this list of the best water parks in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Fruits#Vouchers#Local Food#Nutrition#Poverty Level#Food Drink#The Women Infants
Pennsylvania Almanac

Pennsylvania launches new addiction treatment tool

A new resource is available to Pennsylvanians looking for drug and alcohol addiction treatment, the state’s Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs announced last week. Together with the national nonprofit Shatterproof, the DDAP launched ATLAS, a free Addiction Treatment Locator, Assessment and Standards Platform available online at treatmentatlas.org. ATLAS...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Alissa Rose

Experts warn an invasive species are spreading in Pennsylvania

Recently, an invasive species called jumping worms have been found in Pennsylvania. According to data from the Centre for Agriculture and Bioscience International, the invasive Asian jumping worm (Amynthas agrestis), a litter-dwelling earthworm native to Japan and the Korean peninsula, was first identified as an invasive species in Pennsylvania in 2017.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
abc27 News

July 4th safety tips from Pennsylvania fire commissioner

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In 2020, fireworks were involved in an estimated 15,600 injuries that were treated in hospital emergency departments across the nation. Two years later, Acting State Fire Commissioner Charles McGarvey urges Pennsylvania residents to take protective measures during the upcoming holiday weekend. “Our message today is clear, fireworks are not toys,” said […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy