Vouchers available for local fresh fruits and veggies in Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — From June through November, fresh and local fruits, vegetables, and herbs from the Pennsylvania Farmers Market Nutrition Program are available for purchase for low-income seniors and recipients of the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program.

“The Farmers Market Nutrition Program supports the health and wellbeing of seniors and families and helps facilitate even more connections and conversations between local farmers and communities, bringing neighbors together for nourishment,” said Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “I encourage everyone with program vouchers to use them to pick up some local foods and know that you’re supporting a local farm family when you do.”

At approved farm markets and farm stands across the commonwealth, eligible participants can use their vouchers to receive the Pennsylvania-grown produce.

“Many older Pennsylvanians live on fixed incomes. With the increasing costs of food and other necessities, these farmers market vouchers help support seniors by providing them with access to fresh, nutritious foods that are beneficial for their health and well-being,” said Secretary of Aging Robert Torres.

To be eligible, seniors must be 60 years old by December 31, 2022, and have incomes that do not exceed 185 percent of the federal poverty level, which is currently $25,142 per year for a single person or $33,874 for a household of two.

Each eligible recipient receives four $6.00 checks to spend throughout the season. Participants may redeem vouchers from June 1 through November 30, 2022.

