ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Cottage Hospital shares COVID safety message ahead of Solstice Santa Barbara

By Patricia Martellotti
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 2 days ago
5PM SHOW I FULL VERSION
6PM SHOW I SHORT VERSION
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UBRUH_0gHSWHdb00

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Summer is in the air.

For many, that means gathering and having fun with a lot of people.

"Yes of course I will join the Summer Solstice ... it’s a very special celebration and also at this time we have to be very careful," said resident Thepo Tulku, of Santa Barbara.

Dr Lynn Fitzgibbons at Cottage Health said she relates to those excited about summer events like the solstice celebration.

She too, plans to go.

As an infectious disease physician ... but also as a mom, as a partner, as a friend, and sister, and a daughter ... I am loving being out in our Santa Barbara area," said Fitzgibbons.

But Fitzgibbons wants everyone to use common sense.

"If you’re not feeling well, don’t go and if you’re around someone with COVID, be thoughtful and cautious. Perhaps wear a mask and test ... right now have access to testing," said Fitzgibbons.

As you go about your summer plans, she said be mindful COVID is still with us, but a safe and enjoyable summer is still ahead.

"All the sun is amazing. People traveling to Santa Barbara for the first time ... it’s my favorite," said Gabrielle Lewis, a new resident of Santa Barbara.

"At the end of the day, Fitzgibbons said even though the case counts are lower than before, COVID is still with us and the virus will be at those outdoor gatherings," said Fitzgibbons.

"One day we will beat the COVID And everybody will be happy and healthy," said Tulku.

Thousands of visitors are projected to participate in this year's Solstice Santa Barbara celebration.

The post Cottage Hospital shares COVID safety message ahead of Solstice Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 3-12

All Santa Barbara County Fire stations will be equipped to provide Advanced Life Support beginning in July

Every engine company within the Santa Barbara County Fire Department will be able to provide continuous Advanced Life Support (ALS)-level pre-hospital care starting on July 1. The post All Santa Barbara County Fire stations will be equipped to provide Advanced Life Support beginning in July appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County Public Director to leave for new position at CenCal Health

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso has decided to leave the county department for another leadership position at CenCal Health. Do-Reynoso has been with the department serving as the director since 2017. She said it is bittersweet to leave her position, but is excited about her new role. The post Santa Barbara County Public Director to leave for new position at CenCal Health appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Vogue Magazine

The Santa Barbara Hotels That Will Leave You California Dreaming

There’s no shortage of elysian Santa Barbara hotels in both the seaside city and its idyllic surrounding areas of Montecito and the Santa Ynez wine country. The central California region, after all, has been a popular getaway since the early 1950s—its abundance of sunshine, Mediterranean climate, and sprawling Pacific Ocean views made it a magnet for well-to-do honeymooners, road-trippers, and celebrities during the booming post-war era. Soon, the area gained the nickname of the “American Riviera” (a nod to the French coastal region idealized by vacationers of every era, everywhere).
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara, CA
Coronavirus
Santa Barbara, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Santa Barbara, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Local
California Coronavirus
City
Santa Barbara, CA
News Channel 3-12

Community Baby Shower: More than a dozen organizations to participate in resource fair for new parents in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Grecia Chavez is an expectant mom.  And she’s looking forward to the Community Baby Shower in Santa Barbara. "As an expecting i’m just excited. I want children to be set up as far as education and have parents be financially in the right place for them," said Chavez. That’s why she The post Community Baby Shower: More than a dozen organizations to participate in resource fair for new parents in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cottage Hospital#Common Sense#Covid#Solstice#Cottage Health#Happ
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Declares Stage II Drought

As usual, Santa Barbara City Councilmember Mike Jordan asked the most questions. He also asked one that induced a condition approximating whiplash for Mayor Randy Rowse. The subject at hand was water, as in the Stage II drought declaration the council adopted this Tuesday at the insistence of Governor Gavin Newsom despite widespread grumbling that the governor’s one-size-fits-all approach treated Santa Barbara’s conservation-minded water customers unfairly.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
News Channel 3-12

Cliff rescue near Goleta Beach prompts Santa Barbara County Fire to caution people about risks of high tides

A minor cliff rescue near Goleta Beach on Tuesday afternoon prompted Santa Barbara County Fire officials to urge people to take caution when walking along the bluffs during high t The post Cliff rescue near Goleta Beach prompts Santa Barbara County Fire to caution people about risks of high tides appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Tourist and hospitality workers see a strong return of visitors to the Central Coast this summer season

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Those who have hospitality and tourist-serving jobs are expecting an active summer season ahead, with travelers who may have been sidelined for two years because of COVID-19 rules. Hotels have already seen strong bookings into the fall. Wedding planners are adding more dates to go with weddings that were delayed during The post Tourist and hospitality workers see a strong return of visitors to the Central Coast this summer season appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
LIFESTYLE
capitalandmain.com

Oxnard Residents Fight Port’s Plan to Store Thousands of Cars Close to Their Beach

Ormond Beach in the Ventura County city of Oxnard, is quite beautiful, visitors say, once you make a less-than-scenic trek to get there. To reach it, you park on the street, cross a busy intersection and walk past a power generating plant, a paper mill, a wastewater treatment plant and a Superfund site that was a dumping pond for aluminum recycling waste. You also pass a 34-acre vacant lot, a desolate space that has become the newest battleground between industry and environment.
OXNARD, CA
Ventura County Reporter

HAPPENINGS | June 23-30, 2022

PICTURED: VENTURA COUNTY GREEK FESTIVAL | June 24-26. The 43rd festival that celebrates all things Greek! It starts on Friday, June 24, at 5 p.m. with Greek Happier Hour followed by dancing at 9 p.m. Yia Yia’s Kitchen will serve up salads, appetizers, vegetarian and meat dishes and more, while specialty food booths will offer gyros, Greek pastries and other delights. The “taverna” will have Greek beer, wine, ouzo, metaxa and specialty cocktails for attendees 21+. The Olympians will have everyone on the dance floor. Shop at the Greek Agora Marketplace. June 24: 5 p.m. -12 a.m.; June 25: 11 a.m.-12 a.m.; June 26: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Greek Orthodox church services at 10 a.m. on Sunday, June 26. $5 per person or free with $5 drawing ticket purchase; free for kids 12 and under and active-duty military. For more information, contact Alicia at 805-482-1273. Camarillo Airport Freedom Park, 501 Eubanks, Camarillo, vcgreekfestival.org.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Inaugural Santa Ynez Valley Pride celebration kicks off with Drag Show

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. - The inaugural Santa Ynez Valley Pride celebration kicks off Wednesday at 4 p.m. in Solvang. The celebration will begin at Dana V. Wines' tasting room and outdoor patio in Solvang. It will include a DJ, drag queens, and a cabaret by local resident Billy Hurbaugh. The Pride celebration will feature The post Inaugural Santa Ynez Valley Pride celebration kicks off with Drag Show appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SOLVANG, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy