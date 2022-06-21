Cottage Hospital shares COVID safety message ahead of Solstice Santa Barbara

5PM SHOW I FULL VERSION

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Summer is in the air.

For many, that means gathering and having fun with a lot of people.

"Yes of course I will join the Summer Solstice ... it’s a very special celebration and also at this time we have to be very careful," said resident Thepo Tulku, of Santa Barbara.

Dr Lynn Fitzgibbons at Cottage Health said she relates to those excited about summer events like the solstice celebration.

She too, plans to go.

As an infectious disease physician ... but also as a mom, as a partner, as a friend, and sister, and a daughter ... I am loving being out in our Santa Barbara area," said Fitzgibbons.

But Fitzgibbons wants everyone to use common sense.

"If you’re not feeling well, don’t go and if you’re around someone with COVID, be thoughtful and cautious. Perhaps wear a mask and test ... right now have access to testing," said Fitzgibbons.

As you go about your summer plans, she said be mindful COVID is still with us, but a safe and enjoyable summer is still ahead.

"All the sun is amazing. People traveling to Santa Barbara for the first time ... it’s my favorite," said Gabrielle Lewis, a new resident of Santa Barbara.

"At the end of the day, Fitzgibbons said even though the case counts are lower than before, COVID is still with us and the virus will be at those outdoor gatherings," said Fitzgibbons.

"One day we will beat the COVID And everybody will be happy and healthy," said Tulku.

Thousands of visitors are projected to participate in this year's Solstice Santa Barbara celebration.

