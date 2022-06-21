ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconto County, WI

Charges dismissed in Suring superintendent student search case

By Joshua Peguero
WBAY Green Bay
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A judge has dismissed False Imprisonment charges against Suring’s superintendent accused of searching students suspected of having vaping cartridges in school. Kelly Casper appeared in Oconto County Court Tuesday for a motion hearing. Her defense asked the court to dismissed the charges. Hon....

www.wbay.com

Related
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - June 21 & 22, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Tuesday, June 21 & Wednesday, June 22, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Steven Avery moved to medium security prison in Wisconsin

FOX LAKE, Wis. (WBAY) - Steven Avery has been moved from a maximum security prison to a medium security prison in Wisconsin. Department of Corrections records show on June 21, Avery was moved from Waupun Correctional Institution to Fox Lake Correctional Institution. Inmates at Fox Correctional have access to more...
FOX LAKE, WI
whbl.com

Manitowoc Police Conducting Death Investigation

Police in Manitowoc are trying to find out what led to the death of a 27-year-old male. Manitowoc Police Captain Peter McGinty says his department along with Manitowoc Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the 200 Block of Maritime Drive at around 9 O’clock last Friday morning on the report of an unresponsive person in the water of Manitowoc Harbor. They recovered the body of a 27-year-old Manitowoc man from the water and have not determined the cause of death.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Trenon D. Denfeld, 24, Manitowoc, possess w/Intent-THC Second and Subsequent Offense on 1/5/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for three (3) years. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Sixty (60) days jail imposed and stayed, to be imposed upon the agent’s discretion and upon order of the Court; 3) AODA assessment and follow through; 4) Maintain absolute sobriety; 5) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 6) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 7) Pay costs of action; 8) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 9) Submit DNA sample. Defendant has 92 days sentence credit.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
thebaycities.com

Update on the Officer Involved in Critical Incident Investigation in Oconto County

The Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer involved in a critical incident in the Township of Oconto that occurred on the afternoon of Wednesday, June 8th. Beginning at 2:41pm, multiple 911 calls were received by Oconto County Dispatch reporting a reckless driver on Highway 41. At 2:52pm Oconto County Sheriff Sergeant Jordan Longsine observed a vehicle matching that description. That vehicle pulled over and the driver waved the Sergeant over requesting help on the side of Highway 41 in the area of Frog Pond Road. Sgt. Longsine saw a severely injured driver exit the vehicle and, while tending to the driver’s injuries, a passenger of the same vehicle, who was armed with a knife, exited the vehicle. The passenger, Dakota Coleman, 27, approached Sgt. Longsine and the injured driver, armed with the knife and refused to comply with commands. Sgt. Longsine discharged his weapon, striking Coleman. First aid was rendered; however, Coleman died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital and was treated for serious, non-life-threatening injuries. No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident. Sgt. Longsine remains on administrative leave, per the sheriff’s office policy. DCI is requesting anyone who witnessed the shooting incident on Wednesday, June 8th at 2:52 pm on Highway 41 near Frog Pond Road to contact DCI at 800-394-6215 and leave a message with what they witnessed and how to contact you.
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#False Imprisonment#Oconto County Court#Hon#Reaso
94.3 Jack FM

Appleton Asking Residents to Post Private Signs Properly

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Appleton is reminding residents there are places that private signs should not be posted. Items such as rummage sale signs, advertising signs, political signs, items for sale signs and any other signs of that nature are not allowed on any public right-of-way. The public right-of-way...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Brown County Sheriff’s ask for help locating missing bike from Allouez

VILLAGE OF ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a bike taken from a home in Allouez. According to authorities, on June 20 around 11:34 p.m., a resident had their vehicle and bike stolen. At this time, the vehicle has been located, but the bike has not. The bike is described as a small black 2020 Yeti SB100 mountain bike.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WLUC

84-year-old with dementia missing from Spalding Township located

SPALDING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Menominee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a missing 84-year-old woman at 8:44 a.m. on Thursday. The woman had gone missing from Spalding Township near Old US Hwy 2/41. She was last seen at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. K9s from the Menominee...
SPALDING, MI
whby.com

Trial date set in East River Trail attack case

GREEN BAY, Wis–An October 24th trial date is set for a teenager accused of attacking a woman along the East River Trail in De Pere. Miles Cruz is charged in Brown County Court with Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide, First Degree Sexual Assault, Kidnapping, Strangulation, and Reckless Endangerment. Cruz...
DE PERE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

State Patrol doing aerial enforcement on WIS 172 and I-41, here’s when:

(WFRV) – Drivers may want to watch their speeds and behavior, as two main highways in Brown and Outagamie County will be monitored from the sky. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced that the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit is going to patrol three counties starting June 22. The enforcement is weather depending.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

6-21-22 hilbert man arrested for punching fdl police officer has long history of oar

The Fond du Lac Police Chief says a Hilbert man arrested last week after punching a police officer has a long history of driving without a valid license. The 29 year old man was arrested for battery to a police officer, drug-related charges and Operating While Revoked 18th offense. “People lose their license for one reason or another. It’s a privilege to drive and they do everything to get valid and get back,” Police Chief Aaron Goldstein told WFDL news. “This is somebody, with the behaviors that I’m seeing, is pretty much telling us there is nothing they are going to do.” Goldstein says in his time in law enforcement he’s never seen someone with that many OAR offenses.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT EXCLUSIVE: Niagara explosion survivors want "call to action"

As the wind turns to the southwest Thursday, the heat will crank back up and the humidity will gradually return. A tornado touched down in the northern Wisconsin community. The tight job market could affect your child's summer fun. FIRST ALERT EXCLUSIVE: Explosion survivors urge homeowners to get gas alarm.
NIAGARA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Lawmakers reject governor’s special session to revisit 1849 abortion law

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - As the nation braces for a ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court on abortion protections, it’s unclear whether those procedures will be performed legally in Wisconsin after the ruling. This, after Republican lawmakers rejected a special session to overturn the state’s abortion law. It’s a law that dates back to 1849.
APPLETON, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

WalMart evacuated and closes due to incident

The Sturgeon Bay WalMart closed Thursday afternoon for a few hours due to a reported strange smell and haze in the building. At about 2 pm, store employees and customers were evacuated into the parking lot. The Sturgeon Bay Fire Department and Police Department were dispatched and were on the scene initially for about an hour. Assistant Fire Chief Kalin Montevideo says crews went in and noticed quickly that the situation remedied itself. No injuries were reported and the cause is still being investigated. No other details are available at this time and WalMart reopened at about 4:30 pm Thursday. Door County Daily News will update this story as more information becomes available.
STURGEON BAY, WI

