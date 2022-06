I am 29 years old with almost $100,000 in student loan debt, the majority of which is from my master’s degree. Most of my loans are federal, but I also have around $10,000 in private student loans. I've been consistently paying my loans since finishing grad school, but I feel like I will never pay down what I owe. I've also been taking advantage of the federal student loan forbearance due to COVID-19 to pay extra on the private loan.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 15 DAYS AGO