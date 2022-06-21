'Keep Breathing' photos: Melissa Barrera plays plane crash survivor

June 21 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Keep Breathing.

The streaming service shared first-look photos for the limited series Tuesday featuring Melissa Barrera.

Barrera plays Liv, a New York lawyer whose plane crashes on the Canadian frontier.

In one photo, Liv (Barrera) is seen in the wreckage of the plane, while another appears to show her attempting to summon help.

"[Barrera] plays the lone survivor of a plane crash who must battle an unforgiving wilderness and her past personal trauma in order to stay alive," Netflix tweeted.

Jeff Wilbusch, Austin Stowell, Juan Pablo Espinosa and Florencia Lozano also star.

Keep Breathing is directed by Rebecca Rodriguez and Maggie Kiley, who also serves as executive producer with co-showrunners Martin Gero and Brendan Gall.

The series consists of six episodes and will premiere July 28 on Netflix.

Barrera is known for playing Lyn Hernandez on the Starz series Vida and Samantha "Sam Carpenter" in the 2022 reboot of Scream.