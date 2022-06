MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Car theft is a problem sweeping the entire country and an issue that has doubled in prevalence in Madison since 2017. The United States saw a jump of 17 percent in car theft in 2021 compared to 2019 numbers, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. In Madison, the Madison Police Department’s crime reports show a similar trend, with car thefts in 2021 nearly double (834) the numbers in 2017 (449). The disturbing trend is putting the crime in focus for the MPD, and chief Shon Barnes included it in the MPD Summer Strategic Plan, highlighting several crimes the department hopes to address over the summer.

