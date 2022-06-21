ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

8 Ways People With Multiple Sclerosis Care for Their Mental Health

By Korin Miller
SELF
SELF
 2 days ago

Over the past few years, doctors and public health experts have stressed the important link between positive mental health and good overall health. If you’re living with a chronic illness like multiple sclerosis (M.S.), it can be even more crucial to focus on taking care of yourself mentally and...

www.self.com

Comments / 0

Related
Medical News Today

Is there a link between pelvic congestion syndrome and ovarian cancer?

Pelvic congestion syndrome (PCS) is a chronic condition that causes pain in the pelvic region. PCS shares some similar symptoms with ovarian cancer. Medical professionals may look to rule out ovarian cancer when diagnosing PCS. Researchers estimate. 10–30% — of people with chronic pelvic pain have PCS. This...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Psych Centra

All About Atypical Depression

Compared to other forms of depression, people with atypical depression might feel sleepier, hungrier, and more responsive to positive events. Do you experience depression but still get a mood lift when good things happen? Is it easy for you to oversleep and overeat? Are you always worried that people don’t like you?
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

Multiple sclerosis and bladder issues: What to know

Multiple sclerosis (MS) can cause different bladder issues. Some happen when the muscles that help with urination contract too easily, while others occur when the muscles do not contract at the right time. This causes difficulty holding in or releasing urine. The above information is from the National Multiple Sclerosis...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Complications of bipolar disorder and how to prevent them

People with bipolar disorder have an increased risk of developing other health conditions that affect their physical and mental well-being. It is important to take proactive steps to prevent these possible complications and to monitor and respond to them when they occur. Bipolar disorder affects a person’s mood, energy, and...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multiple Sclerosis#Depression#Physical Health
SELF

Why Does Heart Failure Cause Swollen Feet in Some People?

You might think heart failure means the heart has completely stopped working, but it’s actually a condition that affects how well your heart works. Rest assured that your heart is still ticking; it’s just a bit sluggish. Having heart failure can mean your heart isn’t pumping blood to all the areas of your body as well as it should be, or there could be structural changes to your heart, such as thickening of the heart muscle, which also affects how well it can pump blood, according to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What are the early symptoms of a brain tumor?

Brain tumors can cause both physical and mental symptoms. The symptoms can differ depending on the type, location, and stage of the tumor. Common signs and symptoms of a brain tumor include:. headache episodes. vision problems. mood changes. personality changes. This article looks at various symptoms of brain tumors, symptoms...
CANCER
Health

How Do You Get Ramsay Hunt Syndrome? Justin Bieber's Condition, Explained

Pop star Justin Bieber revealed he has Ramsay Hunt syndrome—a neurological disorder that has paralyzed half of his face—in an Instagram video shared Friday. "As you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome," Bieber told fans. "And it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Psych Centra

Methamphetamine Psychosis vs. Schizophrenia

While meth psychosis and schizophrenia can cause delusions and hallucinations, the two separate conditions have distinct differences. Psychosis is a state in which you lose touch with reality. When you’re experiencing psychosis, it can be challenging to know what’s real and what isn’t. Certain substances, such as...
MENTAL HEALTH
CBS News

First drug to treat hair loss disorder alopecia OK'd by FDA

The Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved a drug called baricitinib as the first for treating severe alopecia areata, an autoimmune disorder affecting more than 300,000 people in the United States every year. Alopecia causes either temporary or permanent patchy hair loss that can affect any hair-bearing site of...
HAIR CARE
verywellhealth.com

Multiple Sclerosis and Cardiovascular Disease: What's the Link?

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an autoimmune condition in which there is damage to nervous system tissue, resulting in symptoms ranging from tingling, numbness, and vision problems to debilitating muscle weakness. In addition to damaging the brain and spinal cord, MS may also increase the risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD), including problems in the heart and blood vessels.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
SELF

A Painful Breakup Triggered My Eczema—Here’s How Self-Care Helped Me Heal

Abby Tai, 35, of Toronto, was diagnosed with eczema as a young child. When she was 15 years old, an emotional breakup triggered a severe flare that covered most of her body. Several doctors said they had never seen eczema as severe as Tai’s and nothing seemed to help—that is until she started to address her mental health. Now Tai is a wife, mom, and registered holistic nutritionist, as well as a patient advocate who cultivates a blog, podcast, and social media community called Eczema Conquerors. Her symptoms are well-managed, but she is still processing the impact that living with eczema has had on her mental health. Please note this story mentions suicidal ideation. If you are struggling and need someone to talk to, you can get support by calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or by texting HOME to 741-741, the Crisis Text Line. This is Tai’s story as told to health writer Kathryn Watson.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Glamour

The FDA Has Approved Olumiant for the Treatment of Alopecia Areata

On Monday, June 13, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced its approval of Eli Lilly's oral tablet Olumiant (baricitinib) for the treatment of severe alopecia areata in adult patients. "Today's action marks the first FDA approval of a systemic treatment (i.e. treats the entire body rather than a specific location) for alopecia areata," the FDA wrote in a news release.
AMERICAS
Medical News Today

What to know about cocaine and ADHD

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a behavioral disorder. People with ADHD typically present with symptoms of inattention, impulsivity, and hyperactivity. These individuals may have low dopamine levels in the brain, which makes completing tasks more challenging. ADHD is common in the United States. In 2019, almost. of children aged...
HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

What Is Alcoholic Neuropathy?

Alcoholic neuropathy, also known as alcoholic peripheral neuropathy, refers to damage of the nerves due to chronic and excessive alcohol consumption. Affected nerves include the peripheral nerves, primarily located in the arms and legs, and the autonomic nerves, which help regulate our internal body functions. About 46% of chronic alcohol users will eventually develop this condition.
HEALTH
SELF

Watching K-Dramas Improved My Mental Health By Connecting Me to My Culture

For Jeanie Y. Chang, 48, a licensed marriage and family therapist (LMFT), everything about being a first-generation Korean American made her feel different from everyone else, especially in school. In college, Chang became hooked on a popular Korean drama, or K-drama, which helped her appreciate her culture for the first time. Afterward Chang had to balance the demands of motherhood, marriage, and eventually graduate school, so she rarely watched TV. It wasn’t until 2015 that Chang fully embraced her Korean culture—again with the help of a K-drama. She found that watching Korean shows was cathartic, validating, and just made her feel good. Inspired by how she felt, Chang began using K-drama examples in her corporate consulting leadership workshops and sessions with clients. After receiving positive feedback, Chang launched her YouTube channel and TikTok accounts, which discuss K-dramas from a mental health perspective, during the pandemic. Below, read Chang’s story as told to SELF’s associate health director Melissa Matthews.
TV & VIDEOS
verywellmind.com

Asperger's vs. ADHD: What Are the Differences?

Asperger's and ADHD are two conditions that are often confused because they have some overlap in symptoms such as social difficulties and impulsiveness. Additionally, it's common for people to have both conditions. However, there are also several key differences between the two conditions. The condition, formerly known as Asperger's syndrome...
MENTAL HEALTH
WebMD

Stress & Multiple Sclerosis

Over the past 2 decades, I have frequently wondered what caused my autoimmunity and created what is known as multiple sclerosis. Perhaps many of the readers ask the same question. It is frequently said that there is no known cause, but there are risk factors that are associated with the development of this autoimmune condition. One that is frequently studied and debated is stress.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
SELF

SELF

New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SELF is wellness you can trust. We help people feel better. No matter the platform—website, Snapchat, newsletters, consumer products, events—our work reflects this service-driven mission and the core values of inclusivity, accuracy, and empathy. We recognize that wellness is as much about self-expression and self-compassion as it is about workout classes and healthy eating; that it’s not an all-or-nothing thing; and that every person’s individual goals for wellness are different, and that’s great.

 https://www.self.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy