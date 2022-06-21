8 Ways People With Multiple Sclerosis Care for Their Mental Health

For Jeanie Y. Chang, 48, a licensed marriage and family therapist (LMFT), everything about being a first-generation Korean American made her feel different from everyone else, especially in school. In college, Chang became hooked on a popular Korean drama, or K-drama, which helped her appreciate her culture for the first time. Afterward Chang had to balance the demands of motherhood, marriage, and eventually graduate school, so she rarely watched TV. It wasn’t until 2015 that Chang fully embraced her Korean culture—again with the help of a K-drama. She found that watching Korean shows was cathartic, validating, and just made her feel good. Inspired by how she felt, Chang began using K-drama examples in her corporate consulting leadership workshops and sessions with clients. After receiving positive feedback, Chang launched her YouTube channel and TikTok accounts, which discuss K-dramas from a mental health perspective, during the pandemic. Below, read Chang’s story as told to SELF’s associate health director Melissa Matthews.
