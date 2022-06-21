ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The immediate question is what are the earnings forecasts going to do? says CNBC's Mike Santoli

Cover picture for the articleCNBC's Mike Santoli joins 'Halftime Report' to discuss where...

CNBC

These 3 bank stocks will ‘make fortunes’ from higher rates if the Fed pulls off a soft landing, Cramer says

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that investors who believe the Federal Reserve can pull off a soft landing should have bank stocks on their shopping list. "If you're like me and you think the Fed can actually do some needle-threading and engineer a not-so-incredibly-hard crash landing, then these companies will make fortunes from higher rates," the "Mad Money" host said.
CNBC

The recession will hit in the first half of 2023 and the Dow is headed lower: CNBC CFO survey

Amid high inflation that has become the No. 1 business risk, not a single chief financial officer surveyed by CNBC thinks a recession can be avoided. The macroeconomic view of CFOs informs a bearish stock market outlook, with most expecting the Dow Jones Industrial Average to fall to 30,000 before reaching a new high, which would represent a decline of 9% from its current level and an 18% decline from its 2022 high.
CNBC

CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Media Alert: Meta Founder, Chairman & CEO Mark Zuckerberg to Speak with CNBC’s Jim Cramer on “Mad Money” Tomorrow, June 22 at 6pm ET

WHERE: CNBC's "Mad Money with Jim Cramer" In a CNBC exclusive interview, Anchor Jim Cramer will speak with Meta Founder, Chairman & CEO Mark Zuckerberg on "Mad Money" tomorrow, Wednesday, June 22nd at 6pm ET. Transcript to follow the interview. About "Mad Money with Jim Cramer:" Jim Cramer believes that...
Benzinga

3 Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Reuters

Wall St ends up with growth stocks, but inflation fears linger

NEW YORK, June 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended a choppy session slightly higher on Monday, helped by gains in Amazon.com and other mega-cap growth shares, while persistent worries over inflation and interest rates kept a lid on the market. Shares of Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) rose 2% and were the...
Motley Fool

2 Stocks You'll Regret not Buying During the Nasdaq Bear Market

The Trade Desk's ad platform is crucial in today's digital society. Datadog is growing quickly and plans to introduce more products. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
CNBC

JPMorgan forecasts S&P could end year at 4,800

Brenda Vingiello weighs in on JPMorgan's call that inflation will moderate in the second half of the year and that the S&P could end 2022 at 4,800. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the 'Halftime Report' investment committee, Josh Brown, Pete Najarian and Jim Lebenthal.
