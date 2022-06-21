ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matteson, IL

Shooting reported at Amazon warehouse parking lot in Matteson

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
fox32chicago.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMATTESON, Ill. - Shots were fired in the parking lot of an Amazon Fulfillment Center Tuesday morning in Matteson....

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Chicago alderwoman calls for metal detectors, private security at beach following shooting

CHICAGO - A Democratic alderman in Chicago, Illinois, is calling for metal detectors and private security after a shooting at an illegal gathering in her district. "North Avenue Beach is our busiest, it must be safe for everyone," Alderman Michele Smith, who represents Chicago's 43rd Ward, said this week. "We will not tolerate guns on the beach. Police must be allowed to use metal detectors or wands to control the situation."
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Matteson, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Matteson, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Driver charged with striking police officer directing traffic in Jackson Park

CHICAGO - A man was charged driving a stolen car into a Chicago police officer who was directing traffic last year in Jackson Park on the South Side. A Chicago police sergeant was directing traffic when 21-year-old Joshua Hudson struck him with a stolen vehicle and dragged him on June 11, 2021 in the 1700 block of East Hayes Drive, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Person of interest identified in parking lot shooting at Matteson Amazon facility

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A frightening scene outside a south suburban Amazon warehouse Tuesday where gunfire erupted in the parking lot.Police laid out yellow evidence markers outside the massive Amazon facility in Matteson, Illinois. Witnesses told police, two people got into an argument in the parking lot this morning.One started shooting but no one was hit. Both people involved had taken off by the time police arrived. Investigators said they have identified a person of interest and there is no danger to the public.
MATTESON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Amazon Warehouse#Violent Crime
fox32chicago.com

Two men robbed at gunpoint in Lake View

CHICAGO - Two men were robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night in the Lake View neighborhood. The men, both 18 years old, were walking outside around 10:20 p.m. when a silver SUV pulled up and two gunmen got out and demanded their possessions in the 2000 block of West Barry Avenue, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Amazon
CBS Chicago

Teen shot through window inside home in West Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A teen is seriously wounded after being struck by gunfire through a window while inside a home in West Chatham overnight. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning, in the 8000 block of South Harvard.Chicago police say the 15-year-old boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the torso.No one is in custody. Area two detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

17-year-old shot to death in Little Village

CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy was shot to death early Thursday morning in Little Village. At around 1:45 a.m., police responded to the 2700 block of South Kedvale on the report of a shooting. Police believe a 17-year-old boy was outside when a blue SUV pulled up. Police said...
CHICAGO, IL
truecrimedaily

Chicago man arrested for allegedly kidnapping, raping, and chaining woman in abandoned home

CHICAGO (TCD) -- A 44-year-old man was taken into custody a month after a woman was found chained up inside an abandoned home on the city’s South Side. The Chicago Police Department announced Joel Cammon was located and arrested June 21 by members of the department as well as the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force on the 11800 block of South Central Avenue in Alsip, Illinois.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman shot, seriously wounded in Marquette Park

CHICAGO - A woman was shot and seriously wounded Thursday morning in the Marquette Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side. The woman, whose age is unknown, was struck in the chest by gunfire around 11:13 a.m., according to police. She self-transported to Holy Cross Hospital where she was listed in...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police investigating after woman shot, killed in Oak Park parking lot

OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) – A woman is shot and killed in Oak Park early Wednesday morning.  Police said officers responded to a call of shots fired and found a woman with a gunshot wound to the head area in a parking lot, at 100 Chicago Ave, around 1:52 a.m. A witness say two male offenders approached the victim from behind, fired a shot, and took their belongings. They were also seen fleeing the scene in the woman's dark Chrysler vehicle, police said. The victim was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. The West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force is assisting in the investigation.Anyone with information is asked to call the Oak Park Police Department at 708.386.3800. Information may be provided anonymously by calling 708.434.1636 or online at www.oak-park.us/crimetip.
OAK PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Smash-and-grab thieves hit Loop store

CHICAGO - Thieves broke into a retail store and made off with merchandise Tuesday night in the Loop. Just before midnight, police responded to an alarm at a retail clothing store in the 100 block of South State Street. They found the front door had been shattered with a rock...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot while fighting off attempted robber on the Near North Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded while struggling with an attempted robber early Thursday on the Near North Side. The 26-year-old was standing outside around 3:26 a.m. when he was approached by a gunman who demanded his belongs in the 500 block of North State Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy