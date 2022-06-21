ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peak energy alert Tuesday

KAAL-TV
 2 days ago

(ABC 6 News) - Due to high demand on the regional electrical grid, cooperative members are urged to reduce electrical usage. Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative (Albert Lea), MiEnergy Cooperative (Rushford), People’s...

www.kaaltv.com

Washington Examiner

Runaway energy prices require a green energy rethink

The chits for years of inflationary green energy policies are coming due to record-high energy prices and unreliable electrical grids. Average national gasoline prices have soared to a record high of $5 a gallon. The price of natural gas, which heats many homes in America, has roughly tripled over the last year. And electric grid monitors nationwide are warning of blackouts and brownouts this summer. These effects on ordinary residents' living standards require an immediate national environmental policy rethink, reflecting a new appreciation of cheap, reliable energy.
Daily Mail

Lack of sunshine and wind is blamed as electricity market is SUSPENDED in unprecedented action as prices soar and mass blackouts loom due to freezing winter conditions

The entire national electricity market has been suspended for the first time ever in a bid to avoid mass blackouts after prices soared during freezing winter weather. The Australian Energy Market Operator has temporarily suspended the spot market in NSW, Queensland, South Australia, Tasmania and Victoria. The operator blamed planned...
Washington Examiner

Beware: 100% green energy could destroy the planet

The untold story about “green energy” is that it can’t possibly be scaled up to provide anywhere near the energy to replace fossil fuels. (Unless we are headed back to the stone ages, which is what some of the “de-growth” advocates favor). Right now, the...
TheConversationAU

The national electricity market is a failed 1990s experiment. It's time the grid returned to public hands

A crisis, as the saying has it, combines danger and opportunity. The dangers of the current electricity crisis are obvious. The opportunity it presents is to end to the failed experiment of the national electricity market. Having suspended the market last week, the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) is now directing generators when to supply electricity. It’s also paying them lavish compensation for the financial shortfalls they suffer as a result. These emergency measures are unsustainable. But they provide the starting point for a restructured electricity supply industry – one that’s better balanced between markets and planning. Now’s the time to create...
TheConversationAU

Why including coal in a new ‘capacity mechanism’ will make Australia's energy crisis worse

Australia’s electricity generators would be paid extra money to be available even if they don’t actually generate any energy, under a new mechanism proposed by the federal government’s Energy Security Board (ESB). Controversially, the ESB has recommended all generators be eligible for the payment, including ageing coal-fired generators that are increasingly breaking down. The proposal comes after federal and state ministers last week requested the ESB advance its work on a “capacity mechanism … to bring on renewables and storage”. The ESB says a mix of generators is crucial for the mechanism to be effective, guaranteeing energy supply to the grid....
eenews.net

Oil majors plan world’s largest floating offshore wind farm

Equinor ASA announced Friday that it is studying the possibility of constructing the world’s largest floating offshore wind farm off the coast of Bergen, Norway. Fill out the form to read the full article. By signing up, you agree to receive E&E News email updates and offers. You also...
The Independent

Energy supplier collapses likely to cost around £2.7bn, report finds

Household energy bills are likely to increase by around £2.7 billion to cover the costs of the 28 energy suppliers that have gone bust in the last year, it has emerged.The National Audit Office (NAO) has said that, while the failures were caused by massive changes in the energy market, regulator Ofgem is also partly to blame.The watchdog’s approach to how it licensed and monitored suppliers over much of the last decade increased the risk of them failing, but also added to costs when they did, the NAO found.Ofgem’s processes have been good at ensuring that households do not have...
Inc.com

Biden Takes on Inflation, Supply Chain Delays With New Shipping Law

President Joe Biden is working to get your shipping costs down. Biden on Thursday signed the bipartisan Ocean Shipping Reform Act, which supporters believe will make ocean transported goods less expensive by addressing anticompetitive behavior among ocean carriers. The law also aims to alleviate supply chain backlogs and high inflation.
Nature.com

Development of onshore wind turbine fleet counteracts climate change-induced reduction in global capacity factor

The capacity factor (cf) is a critical variable for quantifying wind turbine efficiency. Climate change-induced wind resource variations and technical wind turbine fleet development will alter future cfs. Here we define 12 techno-climatic change scenarios to assess regional and global onshore cfs in 2021"“2060. Despite a decreasing global wind resource, we find an increase in future global cf caused by fleet development. The increase is significant under all evaluated techno-climatic scenarios. Under the likely emissions scenario Shared Socioeconomic Pathway 2"“4.5, global cf increases from 0.251 in 2021 up to 0.310 in 2035 under ambitious fleet development. This cf enhancement is equivalent to a 361 TWh yield improvement under the globally installed capacity of 2020 (698 GW). To increase the contribution of the future wind turbine fleet to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change climate protection goals, we recommend a rapid wind turbine fleet conversion.
The Conversation U.S.

What is curtailment? An electricity market expert explains

Curtailment has a special meaning in electric power systems. It describes any action that reduces the amount of electricity generated to maintain the balance between supply and demand – which is critical for avoiding blackouts. Recently, curtailment has made news in states like California and Texas that are adding a lot of wind and solar power. On very windy or sunny days, these sources may produce more electricity than the grid can take. So grid managers reduce production to manage that oversupply. This can be a lost opportunity. Electricity from solar and wind, as well as existing nuclear plants, is inexpensive and...
Salon

Wind power is (finally) having a moment

This article originally appeared on The Revelator. Wind sweeps across the plains of north-central Oklahoma, spinning the blades of 356 turbines at the Traverse Wind Energy Center. The 998-megawatt facility — the largest wind project built all at one time in North America — came online in March.
natureworldnews.com

As Wind Resources Around the World Declines, Wind Energy From Modern Wind Turbines Starts To Lose Efficiency

A large portion of the sustainable, low-CO2 transformation of the energy industry is due to wind energy. On the other hand, the effectiveness of wind turbines is determined by wind resources that are accessible, as well as their technical specifications. Through research and development efforts targeted at tackling environmental challenges,...
