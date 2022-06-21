Peak energy alert Tuesday

Household energy bills are likely to increase by around £2.7 billion to cover the costs of the 28 energy suppliers that have gone bust in the last year, it has emerged.The National Audit Office (NAO) has said that, while the failures were caused by massive changes in the energy market, regulator Ofgem is also partly to blame.The watchdog’s approach to how it licensed and monitored suppliers over much of the last decade increased the risk of them failing, but also added to costs when they did, the NAO found.Ofgem’s processes have been good at ensuring that households do not have...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO