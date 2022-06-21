Metro officer injured in Broadway altercation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Metro officer is recovering from a broken ankle after he was injured during a physical altercation on Broadway Saturday night.

Metro police reported East Precinct Officer Kevin Clausius broke his ankle Saturday around 8 p.m. during the altercation with a man in the 400 block of Broadway.

Matthew Charboneau (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Officer Kevin Clausius (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Officer Clausius, a 5-year veteran of the department, was working the Entertainment District Initiative when he saw Matthew Charboneau yelling at people and acting aggressively toward another man, according to Metro police. Officer Clausius approached Charboneau, 41, who Metro police said immediately engaged in a physical altercation with him. Officer Clausius’ left ankle was broken during the fight.

Metro police reported Charboneau was placed into handcuffs and attempted to headbutt a second Metro officer, barely missing the officer.

Charboneau, of Nashville, was charged with aggravated assault against a first responder, assault against a police officer, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Metro jail on a $12,350 bond.

No additional information was immediately released.

