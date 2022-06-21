ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Metro officer injured in Broadway altercation

By Brittney Baird
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Metro officer is recovering from a broken ankle after he was injured during a physical altercation on Broadway Saturday night.

Metro police reported East Precinct Officer Kevin Clausius broke his ankle Saturday around 8 p.m. during the altercation with a man in the 400 block of Broadway.

Images of suspects released after parking attendant shot near Broadway
    Matthew Charboneau (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)
    Officer Kevin Clausius (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Officer Clausius, a 5-year veteran of the department, was working the Entertainment District Initiative when he saw Matthew Charboneau yelling at people and acting aggressively toward another man, according to Metro police. Officer Clausius approached Charboneau, 41, who Metro police said immediately engaged in a physical altercation with him. Officer Clausius’ left ankle was broken during the fight.

Metro police reported Charboneau was placed into handcuffs and attempted to headbutt a second Metro officer, barely missing the officer.

Charboneau, of Nashville, was charged with aggravated assault against a first responder, assault against a police officer, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Metro jail on a $12,350 bond.

No additional information was immediately released.

Att. homicide suspect tries to enter a Nashville school amid chase

Att. homicide suspect tries to enter a Nashville school amid chase. Att. homicide suspect tries to enter a Nashville …. FDA bans Juul e-cigarettes tied to teen vaping surge. Supreme Court expands gun rights in major Second …. Cleanup continues after South Nashville apartment …. Teen charged in stabbing death...
NASHVILLE, TN
Man drives himself to hospital with gunshot wound to face

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting that left a man shot in the jaw late Tuesday night in Madison. According to police, a man was shot outside of his home on Aideen Place in Madison around 11 p.m. on Tuesday. Police said the man drove himself to Skyline Medical Center and arrived with a gunshot wound to the jaw.
