Jackson, MI

Jackson cancels outdoor programs, opens cooling center

By Iz Martin
 2 days ago

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Climbing temperatures in Jackson have forced the Parks and Recreation Department to cancel outdoor programming for Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 96 degrees in Jackson.

The following activities have been cancelled:

  • Walk, Roll & Stroll Jackson program
  • Adult Tennis Lessons
  • Adult Soccer Program

Programs will go on as scheduled on Wednesday, June 22.

Further program updates will be available on the City website and Facebook page .

Need a place to escape the heat? “Chill out” at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, which is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cooling center is located at 1107 Adrian St.

The Boos Recreation Center will not be open as a cooling center due to ongoing construction.

Additionally, Nixon Water Park is still closed. The pool has been closed since the end of the 2019 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

