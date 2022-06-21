Jackson cancels outdoor programs, opens cooling center
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Climbing temperatures in Jackson have forced the Parks and Recreation Department to cancel outdoor programming for Tuesday.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 96 degrees in Jackson.
The following activities have been cancelled:
- Walk, Roll & Stroll Jackson program
- Adult Tennis Lessons
- Adult Soccer Program
Programs will go on as scheduled on Wednesday, June 22.
Further program updates will be available on the City website and Facebook page .
Need a place to escape the heat? “Chill out” at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, which is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cooling center is located at 1107 Adrian St.
The Boos Recreation Center will not be open as a cooling center due to ongoing construction.
Additionally, Nixon Water Park is still closed. The pool has been closed since the end of the 2019 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.
Comments / 0