A woman found herself face-to-face with a bear in her California home when she returned from taking out the trash, authorities said. The woman took out the trash “in broad daylight” in North Lake Tahoe on Thursday, June 16, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said. She left the front door open as she stepped out, and a bear used that time to walk in.

PLACER COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO