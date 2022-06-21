ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell, SD

Mitchell native to become new radio voice of Florida State Seminoles

By Mitchell Now
 2 days ago

Jeff Culhane, Mitchell native and Dakota Wesleyan University graduate, is set to become the new radio voice for the Florida State Seminoles. Culhane was hired by LEARFIELD’s Seminole Sports Properties as Director of Broadcasting. Culhane has served as the lead radio voice of North Dakota State for the...

City receives “serious offer” on Kelley house and property

The Mitchell City Council received an update on the city-owned Kelley house and property at last night’s meeting. “We have had an offer,” Mitchell Mayor Bob Everson told the council. “We countered that. We got another counter back, and we are going to counter again after the meeting tonight with this.” Everson says they have had some movement on the property with parties who have expressed interest. The property is listed at $2.2 million. Everson would not disclose what the offers and counteroffers are.
MITCHELL, SD
Mitchell City Council to consider pending offers on the city-owned Kelley property

The Mitchell City Council meets tonight at 6 PM at City Hall in downtown Mitchell. The agenda includes consideration of pending offers on the city-owned Kelley property, action to approve the renewal of the Corn Palace Gift Shop contract with minor changes, and second reading of an ordinance that would amend the city code regarding animals at large and vicious animals. Tonight’s meeting is open to the public. It is streamed online and televised locally. The agenda can be found here: https://www.cityofmitchell.org/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_06212022-1087?html=true.
MITCHELL, SD
Benjamin “Jim” Tegethoff, Jr., 81, Corsica

Benjamin “Jim” Tegethoff, Jr., 81 of Corsica, SD passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Society – Corsica. Funeral Services are 10:00 AM Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Aurora Reformed Church, Aurora Center, SD. A Committal Service with Military Honors will follow at the Aurora Reformed Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 6:00 – 7:00 PM Friday, June 24, 2022 with a 7:00 PM Prayer Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jim’s memory may be directed to: Everson-Beukelman American Legion Post #274, Aurora Reformed Church, VanderPol Christian Academy, or Living Water Teaching. Mount Funeral Home of Platte is assisting with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com. The service will be live-streamed under “Photos and Videos” on the funeral home website (Webcasting), through “Mount Funeral Homes” Facebook page and at https://aurorareformed.com.
CORSICA, SD
Mitchell City Council approves new Corn Palace Gift Shop contract

The Mitchell City Council on Tuesday night approved a new Corn Palace Gift Shop contract between the city and the Chamber of Commerce. The current contract is set to expire in August. The Chamber runs the gift shop on the Corn Palace floor during the summer months. Changes include increased rent charged to the Chamber and profit sharing.
MITCHELL, SD
South Rowley Street to be closed for two months

South Rowley Street from Miedema Sanitation to Cabela Drive will be closed starting for approximately two months for street and utility improvements. Please utilize alternate routes. If you have any questions, please contact Terry Johnson, Project Supervisor at 605-995-8435.
MITCHELL, SD

