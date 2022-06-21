ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Harrisburg native Malachi Palmer, 2024 4-star guard, gets SEC offer

By Brian Linder
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Malachi Palmer already had an offer from LSU, but when a coaching staff turns over nothing is promised. And the Tigers have a new coach in Matt McMahon after...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Micah Parsons, quickly becoming one of the NFL’s brightest ambassadors, makes it clear once again that he wants to be an all-time great

Micah Parsons is a little more than a year in and he has already broken through to NFL mega-star status. The former Harrisburg High and Penn State linebacker got it done on the field — and that is the first and most important box to check on the road to becoming a face of the league — turning in some amazing performances to win the league’s Defensive Rookie of the Year honor in 2021.
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
City
Georgetown, PA
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Illinois State
Local
Pennsylvania College Basketball
Harrisburg, PA
Basketball
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
State
Oregon State
Harrisburg, PA
Sports
City
Houston, PA
State
Nebraska State
City
Creighton, PA
Harrisburg, PA
College Sports
State
Georgia State
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks woman, former 69 News intern crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022

READING, Pa. - A Berks County resident and former 69 News intern was named Miss Pennsylvania 2022. Alysa Bainbridge, 23 from Leesport and Miss Greater Reading was announced as Miss Pennsylvania during the crowning on Saturday night. Bainbridge was awarded a $12,000 scholarship, sponsored by York businesswoman Chloé Eichelberger, during...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. high school student headed to national pageant as Miss Outstanding Teen

A central Pa. high school student won the statewide title of Miss Pennsylvania’s Outstanding Teen in a ceremony hosted in York Saturday night. Jersey Gianna Smith, of York, is the daughter of Dan and Joey Lynn Smith and attends Carmichaels Area High School. She competed in the ceremony at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts in York as Miss York County’s Outstanding Teen.
YORK, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depaul#Sec#Lsu#Tigers#Penn State#Arizona State#Texas Tech#Unlv#Nike#Syndicate
YourErie

High fuel prices prompt series of proposals in Harrisburg

Soaring fuel prices have prompted a series of new proposals in Harrisburg. One of the proposals was co-authored by State Representative Ryan Bizzarro. The “End Gas Price Gouging Act” would, among other things, prevent changing gas prices more than once in 24 hours. Meanwhile, Democrats in the state house have proposed a state gas tax […]
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Shooting reportedly injures one in Harrisburg

One person was injured in a shooting near the intersection of Seneca and Jefferson streets in Harrisburg on Thursday afternoon, according to reports. Harrisburg police shared that a woman was shot once around 4:30 p.m., and her injuries were believed to be non-life-threatening, ABC27 reported. Neighbors told WGAL that the...
HARRISBURG, PA
WBRE

Vision Home Builders owner Jeff McCreary surrenders to police

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Columbia county home builder under scrutiny from his customers surrendered to police on Tuesday. Jeff McCreary, the owner of the now-closed Vision Home Builders near Bloomsburg, faces felony charges in connection with one of his customers. Eyewitness News I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick has been looking into customer complaints for […]
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Seton Hall University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Creighton University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
pghcitypaper.com

If Summer Lee goes to D.C., who will succeed her in Harrisburg?

The night Pennsylvania Rep. Summer Lee declared victory in her congressional primary race, defeated state house contestant Abigail Salisbury unexpectedly received a slew of congratulatory messages. Salisbury had taken on Lee in Pennsylvania’s 34th district legislative race, where she lost outright by approximately 30% of the vote share. Meanwhile, most...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Highest-rated restaurants in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor

(Stacker) – With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
HARRISBURG, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Press Conference Being Held in Harrisburg to Discuss Krasner Impeachment Investigation

(File photo of State Rep. Josh Kail, one of the speakers at the press conference) (Harrisburg, Pa.) At a press conference at 10:30 AM this morning the discussion will be about the House impeachment investigation. Families and business owners impacted by crime in Philadelphia will discuss how District Attorney Larry Krasner’s failure to prosecute gun crime has impacted their lives.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
162K+
Followers
68K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy