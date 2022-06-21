ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Watch: She Almost Died. The $250K Debt Took Their House.

californiahealthline.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCindy Powers needed 19 surgeries over the course of five years for abdominal problems and life-threatening infections. “I knew of at least three times where she died...

Comments / 1

Fox News

Student loans forgiveness a slap in the face to millions

In light of the news that the Biden administration is debating student loan forgiveness, I’d like to tell you a bit about my college debt experience. Sitting in the financial aid workshop during college orientation at Northeastern University at 18-years-old, I was the only one paying attention. It’s not that I was particularly studious, I just didn’t have anyone to talk to and no phone to fiddle with. I had ended up at Northeastern because they offered me a half scholarship, and they had a study abroad relationship with the American University of Paris (AUP), my dream school that I declined to attend after an admissions officer gave me her frank assessment: An undergraduate degree from anywhere was not worth the amount of debt I’d have to take out in order to graduate from AUP. She recommended checking out her school’s sister schools, which is how I ended up at Northeastern.
EDUCATION
The Penny Hoarder

560,000 Borrowers Just Had Their Student Loans Forgiven

Students wait outside Everest College in Industry, Calif., hoping to get their transcripts and information on loan forgiveness and transferring credits to other schools on April 28, 2015. Their wait recently ended when the U.S. Department of Education discharged $5.8 billion in student loans for 560,000 borrowers affected by deceptive practices at Everest and other Corinthian Colleges. Christine Armario/AP Images.
The New York Times

How COVID Did Away With the Sick Day

In the world’s only wealthy country that does not guarantee paid sick leave, people are valorized for working while they’re sick. (Gracia Lam/The New York Times) The tone of the typical isolation postcard is sunny, insistent and aspirational as a holiday greeting: “Thanks to everyone who sent well wishes for @VP,” wrote Doug Emhoff, the second gentleman, on Twitter. “She is feeling good and is working from home.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Alina Andras

5 Amazing Florida Steakhouses

There is no doubt that most Americans love a good steak, and while it is true that you can easily prepare one in the comfort of your home, we all want to go out from time to time and enjoy a nice dinner with a group of friends, some family members or our partner.
FLORIDA STATE
Jax Hudur

The Peasant Mother Who Gave Birth to Sixty-Nine Babies

A woman who gave birth to 69 babies holds the Guinness world record of the most prolific mother. Mrs. Vassilyev from Shuya gave birth to 4 sets of quadruplets, seven sets of triplets, and 16 pairs of twins. Of her 69 children, 67 survived infancy.
Soaps In Depth

GENERAL HOSPITAL Is Preempted Today

Unfortunately, as was expected, GENERAL HOSPITAL is preempted on June 21 for ongoing news coverage of the hearings on the attack on the Capitol Building. While preemptions for news are nothing new for fans, it’s still upsetting, and more so with this particular episode because it is the soap’s 15,000th show.
HEALTH SERVICES
CAR AND DRIVER

Americans Willing to Travel an Average of 469 Miles for Their Next Car

According to a study performed by a Subaru dealership, Americans say they are willing to travel an average distance of 469 miles for their next car. The state prepared to travel the farthest is (somewhat unsurprisingly) Alaska at 722 miles. The survey consisted of 2690 drivers in March 2022. Gas...
ALASKA STATE
MindBodyGreen

Energy Reading June 21–27, 2022: Grant Yourself Ample Self-Care This Week

Each week, join author and energy healer Natasha Levinger as she reads the communal energy to predict what's in store for us in the days ahead. What a wonderful world it would be if we all gave ourselves permission to take care of ourselves. Some believe taking time to take care of yourself is selfish, but in fact, when we care for ourselves, we are better able to care for others.
