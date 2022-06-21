ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kristin Cavallari Inspired Us to Pick Up a Stunning White Top Just Like Hers

By Bernadette Deron
We seriously can't get enough of the #OOTD posts Kristin Cavallari shares to her Instagram — especially in the summertime! As the quintessential California girl (who else still watches Laguna Beach on the regular?), her aesthetic for the season is exactly what we want to emulate. Her latest look? She donned a pair of chic jeans featuring trendy baggy pant legs — but what we couldn't take our eyes off of was her white top !

We're not sure where the former Very Cavallari star bought her exact top, but we were confident we could find a look-alike option — for a much cheaper price. Our fashion prayers were answered when we spotted this top from Remidoo on Amazon. Read on for the details about this stylish score!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aGOFZ_0gHS1IsI00
Remidoo Women's Puff Sleeve Square Neck Top Amazon
Get the Remidoo Women's Puff Sleeve Square Neck Top for prices starting at $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

The key details we made sure to look for were the crisp white color of the top , the ruched bodice and the puffy long sleeves. All three of those features were immediately visible throughout the Amazon option! The ruching helps to create a slimmer figure, while the way the sleeves are designed gives you a beautiful square neckline — just like Cavallari's blouse. The only major difference is that while the Uncommon James' top appears to be made from a cotton-like material, our top features mesh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UctxZ_0gHS1IsI00
Remidoo Women's Puff Sleeve Square Neck Top Amazon
Get the Remidoo Women's Puff Sleeve Square Neck Top for prices starting at $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

But here's the thing — we actually think we may favor the mesh style ! Not only will it give this top a stretchier and more comfortable feel, it's only lined in the bodice, allowing the sleeves to be totally sheer. This will give you ample breathability, which is a must in the summer heat. We want to avoid sweat stains as much as we can — and this will help Us do just that!

At the moment, you can pick it up in white to closely channel Cavallari's ensemble — or go for a different hue. There are plenty to choose from, so you're sure to find a shade soulmate. Whichever route you take, know that this top may give you the confidence to snap an epic Instagram pic — just like Cavallari!

See it: Get the Remidoo Women's Puff Sleeve Square Neck Top for prices starting at $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you're looking for? Check out more styles from Remidoo and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don't forget to check out all of Amazon's Daily Deals !

Harper's Bazaar

Heidi Klum's Silver Minidress Is Covered in Chain Cutouts

Heidi Klum wore a daring minidress for her latest appearance. Along with a slew of other A-listers, the supermodel attended ELLE and Dolce & Gabbana's 2022 Women in Music event wearing a metallic minidress designed by Peter Dundas. The long-sleeved piece featured silver embellishments and chain cutouts that wrapped along her torso, down her leg, and across her back. To finish off the look, she opted for monochrome accessories, carrying a reflective silver clutch and wearing strappy silver heels.
BEAUTY & FASHION
