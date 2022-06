Ask your average American child where their food comes from, and more often than not, they'll say, "The supermarket." I was the same: Raised in a household that purchased nearly every single perishable thing we consumed, except for our yearly grape tomato harvest. Not only does food simply appear in stores ready for my consumption, it comes swaddled in plastic or closed up in a bright box. Many people wouldn't be able to tell a carrot growing from the ground, even if it were pointed out to them. We act like the thought of plunging one's hands into the dirt is atrocious. Those that choose to raise gardens to supplement their foodstuffs become heroes or barbarians, depending on which side you stand.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 24 DAYS AGO