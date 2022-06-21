ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renault and Nissan Face Legal Action in France Over Engine Problem

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) -Carmaking partners Renault and Nissan face legal action in France from customers who have suffered problems with some engines made between 2012 and 2016. Christophe Lèguevaques, a lawyer for the MyLeo legal platform involved in the lawsuit, said the companies had...

US News and World Report

Putin Signs Decree on New Scheme to Service Eurobonds as Default Looms

LONDON (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Wednesday to establish temporary procedures aimed at fulfilling Russia's foreign debt obligations as the country teeters on the brink of default. The Kremlin has repeatedly said there are no grounds for Russia to default on its debts. It says the...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasoline Engine#Europe#Vehicles#Nissan Face Legal Action#Reuters
US News and World Report

Russian Momentum in Ukraine Could Slow for Lack of Resources - British PM

BERLIN (Reuters) - Britain's defence intelligence service believes that Russia's momentum in the war in Ukraine will slow in the next few months as its army exhausts its resources, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told a group of European newspapers. In comments released on Wednesday by Germany's Sueddeutsche Zeitung, Johnson...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Finland Is Ready to Fight Russia if Attacked - Defence Chief

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland has prepared for decades for a Russian attack and would put up stiff resistance should one occur, its armed forces chief said. The Nordic country has built up a substantial arsenal. But aside from the military hardware, General Timo Kivinen said, a crucial factor is that Finns would be motivated to fight.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Musk Says Tesla's New Car Factories 'Losing Billions of Dollars'

San Francisco (Reuters) - Tesla Inc's new car factories in Texas and Berlin are "losing billions of dollars" as they struggle to increase production because of a shortage of batteries and China port issues, Chief Executive Elon Musk said recently. "Both Berlin and Austin factories are gigantic money furnaces right...
TEXAS STATE
US News and World Report

Ericsson Expects 5G Subscriptions to Cross 1 Billion in 2022

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson said on Tuesday it expects global 5G mobile subscriptions to surpass 1 billion in 2022, helped by higher adoption in China and North America. A weaker global economy and the uncertainties caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine lowered its estimate for 2022...
TECHNOLOGY
AFP

Five migrants die in mass attempt to enter Spain's Melilla

Five migrants were killed and dozens were injured when a huge crowd tried to cross from Morocco into Spain's Melilla enclave on Friday, the latest migrant tragedy at the doors of Europe. He said 140 security personnel and 76 migrants were injured during the attempt to cross, the first such mass incursion since Spain and Morocco mended diplomatic relations last month.
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Kaliningrad row: 'Sanctions have brought my factory to a standstill'

Igor Pleshkov gives me a tour of his concrete business in Kaliningrad. Not that he's doing much business right now. Igor's factory has pretty much come to a standstill. "We produce commercial concrete, iron concrete and paving stones. We first experienced a shortage of cement back in March, after Europe imposed sanctions on Russian banks.
CONSTRUCTION
US News and World Report

Factbox-From Meta to Peloton, Companies Slow Hiring as Economy Sputters

(Reuters) - Decades-high inflation and the fallout from the Ukraine crisis have pressured many companies across the globe to consider laying off people or put a freeze on hiring. Following is a list of companies that have announced layoffs or frozen hiring to rein in costs:. Alibaba Group China's Alibaba...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

TikTok to Boost EU Consumers' Rights, Averts Possible Sanctions

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Chinese-owned short video-sharing app TikTok has agreed to boost European Union users' rights, EU regulators said on Tuesday, averting possible sanctions in a case sparked by multiple complaints from consumer groups in the bloc. The European Consumer Organisation (BEUC) in its 2021 complaint said TikTok, which has...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
US News and World Report

EU Grants Ukraine Candidate Status, 'Beginning a Long Journey Together'

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders on Thursday granted Ukraine the coveted status of official candidate to join their 27-nation club, a bold geopolitical step hailed by Kyiv and the EU itself as a "historic moment". Although it could take Ukraine more than a decade to eventually join the bloc,...
POLITICS
Nature.com

Meeting sustainable development goals via robotics and autonomous systems

Robotics and autonomous systems are reshaping the world, changing healthcare, food production and biodiversity management. While they will play a fundamental role in delivering the UN Sustainable Development Goals, associated opportunities and threats are yet to be considered systematically. We report on a horizon scan evaluating robotics and autonomous systems impact on all Sustainable Development Goals, involving 102 experts from around the world. Robotics and autonomous systems are likely to transform how the Sustainable Development Goals are achieved, through replacing and supporting human activities, fostering innovation, enhancing remote access and improving monitoring. Emerging threats relate to reinforcing inequalities, exacerbating environmental change, diverting resources from tried-and-tested solutions and reducing freedom and privacy through inadequate governance. Although predicting future impacts of robotics and autonomous systems on the Sustainable Development Goals is difficult, thoroughly examining technological developments early is essential to prevent unintended detrimental consequences. Additionally, robotics and autonomous systems should be considered explicitly when developing future iterations of the Sustainable Development Goals to avoid reversing progress or exacerbating inequalities.
TECHNOLOGY
US News and World Report

Togo Sees Commonwealth Entry as Pivot to English-Speaking World

LOME (Reuters) - Togo's decision to join the Commonwealth will help it develop closer ties with English-speaking countries, opening up new horizons outside of France's sphere of influence in West Africa, the Togolese foreign minister said. Francophone Togo's application to join the 54-nation club made up mostly of former British...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Hungary Open to Compromise With EU to Get Recovery Funds -PM Aide

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Hungary is open to compromise with the European Commission to unblock its access to 7.2 billion euros ($7.57 billion) of EU recovery fund grants, a senior aide to Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday. Balazs Orban, political director for the Hungarian prime minister, told Reuters in...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

No More EU Sanctions on Russia Needed, Negotiations Better Option -Hungary

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union should stop adding sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and instead push for a ceasefire and the start of negotiations, a senior aide to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday. Speaking on the sidelines of a summit of EU leaders...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Russia Pays Dollar-Bonds in Roubles as It Seeks to Avoid Default

LONDON (Reuters) - Russia's finance ministry said on Thursday it had fulfilled obligations on two dollar-denominated Eurobonds "in full" by sending interest payments in roubles to its National Settlement Depository, in its latest bid to avoid a sovereign default. Russia has been struggling to make payments on its $40 billion...
ECONOMY

