Commission permits two homes on Lexington lot

The following criminal incidents were compiled from Saint Paul and Mendota Heights police department reports and other sources. Trench collapse tragedy—Shortly before 3 p.m. Friday, June 17, Saint Paul Fire Department crews were called to a trench collapse with two male victims at a construction site on the 700 block of Mount Curve Boulevard. The Minneapolis Fire Department and Saint Paul Public Works personnel assisted in the recovery efforts. Crews worked through the night in the recovery of Jeff Jeanetta, 66, and Bob Brandtjen, 63. GoFundMe pages have been created for the Jeanetta family at https://www.gofundme.com/f/trench-collapse and the Brandtjen family at https://www.gofundme.com/f/billy-brandtjen-cadet-fund.
Comments / 2