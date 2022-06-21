ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Commission permits two homes on Lexington lot

myvillager.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Saint Paul Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit on June 10 for a two-unit cluster development on a vacant lot at 855 S. Lexington Pkwy., just west of Albion Avenue. The decision is final unless it is appealed to the City Council. Developer Tim Helin’s Hopetown Group...

myvillager.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myvillager.com

Council revokes licenses for Ethiopian bar in Highland

RAS Ethiopian Restaurant, Bar and Lounge, 2516 W. Seventh St., had its liquor and entertainment licenses revoked by the Saint Paul City Council on June 15 due to repeated license violations. Supporters of the business filled part of the council chambers hoping to testify on behalf of owner Zinash Amde....
SAINT PAUL, MN
Axios Twin Cities

The suburbs could see more apartment buildings as the Twin Cities sort out rent control and the 2040 plan

Suburban apartment construction could heat up as developers get squeezed by recent changes in Minneapolis and St. Paul.What's happening: A Hennepin County District Judge issued a ruling last week that halted implementation of the Minneapolis 2040 Plan, which allows for more dense housing. The decision is creating chaos for city officials and developers and Mayor Jacob Frey has promised an appeal. Meanwhile, in St. Paul, a new rent control policy has all-but stopped housing development, though there's a new lawsuit hoping to reverse the ordinance.Why it matters: Both of these actions make it harder to build in the central...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11 Investigates: Seniors decry max rent increases in low-income housing

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. — Gary Spooner’s apartment is filled with life-long treasures of his alter ego – Santa Claus. The 83-year-old, who bears a striking resemblance to St. Nick, has decorated the home he’s lived in for more than four years – floor to ceiling – with Christmas décor. Living on a fixed income, he’s figuring out what he can live without now that rents are going up in his affordable housing building by 12.5%.
HOUSE RENT
wdcnews6.com

Is St. Paul, Minnesota’s Rent Control Law Unconstitutional?

The preliminary outcomes of St. Paul, Minnesota’s, strictest-in-the-nation lease management regulation haven’t been good. Builders have fled, whereas functions for brand new constructing permits and property values have each collapsed. Now, a pair of landlords are suing the town, claiming the regulation is unconstitutional. Late final week, the...
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Minnesota Government
Saint Paul, MN
Real Estate
Saint Paul, MN
Business
Local
Minnesota Real Estate
Saint Paul, MN
Government
City
Saint Paul, MN
ccxmedia.org

Governor Walz Meets with Japanese Business Leaders in Brooklyn Park

Local and state officials were at the Takeda facility in Brooklyn Park on Thursday to put their best foot forward for a group of Japanese business leaders from the Japanese External Trade Organization (JETRO). State and local leaders hope to attract more businesses like Takeda to Minnesota. “The governor and...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Minnesota Reformer

St. Paul school is latest in Minnesota to conclude geothermal is ‘the way to go’

A St. Paul high school expects to reduce its natural gas use by more than half with the installation of a ground-source geothermal heat pump system. When completed this summer, the $18.8 million project at Johnson High School will join just a handful of similar systems at Minnesota K-12 schools. COVID-19 and climate change are […] The post St. Paul school is latest in Minnesota to conclude geothermal is ‘the way to go’ appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
SAINT PAUL, MN
myvillager.com

Complaints pile up over missed waste collections in Saint Paul

Saint Paul officials want answers from the city’s consortium of five residential trash haulers, after receiving almost 3,000 complaints about missed garbage and yard waste pickups in the first 10 days of June. The missed pickups are a big increase from usual complaints, and are seen as a violation of the city’s contract with the haulers.
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Family Homes#Senior Housing#The City Council#Hopetown Group#The Planning Commission
lptv.org

Walz Announces Plan for Direct Checks to Minnesotans from Budget Surplus

Minnesotans could receive help through the use of $4 billion from the state’s surplus. Gov. Tim Walz and House Speaker Melissa Hortman recently announced a plan that will allow Minnesotans to receive direct checks by using half of the remaining surplus. The other half is expected to go to expenses like education, public safety, child care, and nursing homes.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
ccxmedia.org

New Hope Gets Taste of Minnesota State Fair

The good stuff of the Minnesota State Fair has arrived in New Hope. The Hy-Vee grocery store in New Hope is hosting a sampling of State Fair favorites. Food trucks set up in the store parking lot, offering mini doughnuts, corndogs, cheese curds, French fries, fresh-squeezed lemonade and even deep-fried Oreos.
NEW HOPE, MN
KARE 11

Walz doubles rebate check pitch

ST PAUL, Minn. — Governor Tim Walz will double down on his idea of returning part of the state's record budget surplus to the people. He's expected to call for even bigger checks for Minnesota families. The governor is expected to make a direct appeal to taxpayers because he...
MINNESOTA STATE
myvillager.com

Crime Report June 22, 2022

The following criminal incidents were compiled from Saint Paul and Mendota Heights police department reports and other sources. Trench collapse tragedy—Shortly before 3 p.m. Friday, June 17, Saint Paul Fire Department crews were called to a trench collapse with two male victims at a construction site on the 700 block of Mount Curve Boulevard. The Minneapolis Fire Department and Saint Paul Public Works personnel assisted in the recovery efforts. Crews worked through the night in the recovery of Jeff Jeanetta, 66, and Bob Brandtjen, 63. GoFundMe pages have been created for the Jeanetta family at https://www.gofundme.com/f/trench-collapse and the Brandtjen family at https://www.gofundme.com/f/billy-brandtjen-cadet-fund.
MENDOTA HEIGHTS, MN
minnesotamonthly.com

Mucci’s Patio in St. Paul Reminds Us Where It All Started

Restaurateur Tim Niver is a pragmatist who plays the long game, so when he decided to shutter Mucci’s Uptown space in January because of the pandemic, he turned his focus to the flagship space in St. Paul. Consider its current incarnation a welcome reboot—the part where Niver and executive chef/co-owner Chris Uhrich open a long-overdue patio and remind us where it all started.
SAINT PAUL, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy