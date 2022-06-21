Commission permits two homes on Lexington lot

Suburban apartment construction could heat up as developers get squeezed by recent changes in Minneapolis and St. Paul.What's happening: A Hennepin County District Judge issued a ruling last week that halted implementation of the Minneapolis 2040 Plan, which allows for more dense housing. The decision is creating chaos for city officials and developers and Mayor Jacob Frey has promised an appeal. Meanwhile, in St. Paul, a new rent control policy has all-but stopped housing development, though there's a new lawsuit hoping to reverse the ordinance.Why it matters: Both of these actions make it harder to build in the central...

