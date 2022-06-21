ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Council revokes licenses for Ethiopian bar in Highland

 3 days ago

RAS Ethiopian Restaurant, Bar and Lounge, 2516 W. Seventh St., had its liquor and entertainment licenses revoked by the Saint Paul City Council on June 15 due to repeated license violations. Supporters of the business filled part of the council chambers hoping to testify on behalf of owner Zinash...

Governor Walz Meets with Japanese Business Leaders in Brooklyn Park

Local and state officials were at the Takeda facility in Brooklyn Park on Thursday to put their best foot forward for a group of Japanese business leaders from the Japanese External Trade Organization (JETRO). State and local leaders hope to attract more businesses like Takeda to Minnesota. “The governor and...
Commission permits two homes on Lexington lot

The Saint Paul Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit on June 10 for a two-unit cluster development on a vacant lot at 855 S. Lexington Pkwy., just west of Albion Avenue. The decision is final unless it is appealed to the City Council. Developer Tim Helin’s Hopetown Group wants...
Standoff in St. Michael ends after 44 hours; suspect shot by law enforcement

Mia Laube and Krystal Frasier report for KSTP-TV: “Authorities say a standoff with an armed suspect in St. Michael ended Wednesday night after roughly 44 hours. According to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement raided the home of 39-year-old Brandon Gardas around 8:30 p.m. An ‘armed confrontation’ ensued, and Gardas was shot. Gardas was loaded onto a helicopter and airlifted to a hospital nearby. The sheriff’s office did not have an update on his condition. Authorities say no law enforcement personnel were harmed in the operation.”
St. Paul school is latest in Minnesota to conclude geothermal is ‘the way to go’

A St. Paul high school expects to reduce its natural gas use by more than half with the installation of a ground-source geothermal heat pump system. When completed this summer, the $18.8 million project at Johnson High School will join just a handful of similar systems at Minnesota K-12 schools. COVID-19 and climate change are […] The post St. Paul school is latest in Minnesota to conclude geothermal is ‘the way to go’ appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Noor transferred to non-DOC facility ahead of Monday release

Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor has been moved to a non-Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) facility ahead of a scheduled release date Monday. Noor — who fatally shot an unarmed woman, Justine Ruszczyk Damond, after she called 911 to report a possible rape behind her home in 2017 — was initially sentenced in 2019 to 12.5 years in prison, after a jury convicted him of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Missourians can get $750 toward water and sewer bills

ST. LOUIS – Missourians can get up to $750 toward water and sewer bills through Missouri American Water and MSD Project Clear. Both are working to educate customers about their Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP). The program is a “temporary, federally-funded assistance program” that helps low-income families with their water and/or sewer bills. Customers […]
Walter "Disney" Davis pleads guilty to attempting to send drug-soaked papers to inmates

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Walter "Disney" Davis, of St. Paul, has pleaded guilty to a number of drug and firearm related charges.U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger says that Davis was charged with attempted distribution of a drug analogue, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and illegally possessing firearms as a felon.Court documents alleged he was sending drug-soaked papers to state prisons, papers that would produce hallucinogenic effects when consumed. The substance was MDMB-4en-PINACA, a synthetic cannabinoid.The charges indicate Davis -- whose nickname is listed as "Disney" -- attempted to mail six letters to inmates at Stillwater, Oak Park Heights, Faribault, and Rush City prisons.Search warrants turned up more than 400 grams of fentanyl, $3,000 in cash, digital scales, a spray bottle containing MDMB-4en-PINACA, a package of Strathmore cotton paper, and multiple loaded revolvers.Three days into his trial, Davis pleaded guilty to all counts. A sentencing is yet to be scheduled.Luger says the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, along with the Minnesota Department of Corrections, assisted in the investigation.
Complaints pile up over missed waste collections in Saint Paul

Saint Paul officials want answers from the city’s consortium of five residential trash haulers, after receiving almost 3,000 complaints about missed garbage and yard waste pickups in the first 10 days of June. The missed pickups are a big increase from usual complaints, and are seen as a violation of the city’s contract with the haulers.
High expectations ahead for new Minnesota law on THC foods taking effect July 1

MINNEAPOLIS -- There are high expectations ahead as a new law will soon take effect that for the first time regulates the use of cannabinoids in food and beverages in Minnesota."Before, one department said this was fine, another department said don't put this in a food product - but it's not a food, it's a supplement," Mason Alt, owner of Retro Bakery in Columbia Heights, told WCCO. "There was this gray zone, and if you talked to any lawyer you get different answers."Alt said part of the ambiguity dates back to 2018 when Congress first legalized industrial hemp, defined as a cannabis...
myvillager.com

Crime Report June 22, 2022

The following criminal incidents were compiled from Saint Paul and Mendota Heights police department reports and other sources. Trench collapse tragedy—Shortly before 3 p.m. Friday, June 17, Saint Paul Fire Department crews were called to a trench collapse with two male victims at a construction site on the 700 block of Mount Curve Boulevard. The Minneapolis Fire Department and Saint Paul Public Works personnel assisted in the recovery efforts. Crews worked through the night in the recovery of Jeff Jeanetta, 66, and Bob Brandtjen, 63. GoFundMe pages have been created for the Jeanetta family at https://www.gofundme.com/f/trench-collapse and the Brandtjen family at https://www.gofundme.com/f/billy-brandtjen-cadet-fund.
MENDOTA HEIGHTS, MN

