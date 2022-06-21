ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freedom House relocation plans gain support

Cover picture for the articleThe nonprofit Listening House, which closed its Freedom House at 296 W. Seventh St. in May, hopes to relocate the drop-in day shelter to the shuttered Red’s Savoy restaurant building on East Seventh Street and Lafayette Road. The West Seventh/Fort Road Federation signed on as a supporter of...

KARE 11 Investigates: Seniors decry max rent increases in low-income housing

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. — Gary Spooner’s apartment is filled with life-long treasures of his alter ego – Santa Claus. The 83-year-old, who bears a striking resemblance to St. Nick, has decorated the home he’s lived in for more than four years – floor to ceiling – with Christmas décor. Living on a fixed income, he’s figuring out what he can live without now that rents are going up in his affordable housing building by 12.5%.
Ribbon-cutting: The Legacy Building opens its doors in South Minneapolis

A new Black-owned creative space officially opened its doors with a ribbon-cutting ceremony this past Friday, June 17. Community members came together to celebrate the grand opening of The Legacy Building, an all-in-one photo, and video studio, recording studio, practice space, and storefront for creatives to rent and utilize. Emmanuel...
Maple Grove Report – June 21, 2022

A recap of the June 20, 2022 Maple Grove City Council meeting and a look at news and happening from around the city. Find out more about city news and happenings at https://maplegrovemn.gov.
Historic substance recovery center in Minneapolis faces closure as funding fades

MINNEAPOLIS -- It's one of the oldest treatment centers in the world - and the Minneapolis AA house could have to close - unless something changes fast. The timing couldn't be worse. Substance abuse and overdoses skyrocketed during the pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control.It's a piece of recovery history, and these days it's a piece of work, as part of the 1887 building is crumbling.  This Minneapolis Alano AA Club is a place for people to go to meetings and keep themselves busy and sober in the evenings. It was a game changer for Emily Krasnenkova, who struggled with alcohol...
Neighbors, businesses frustrated, concerned over growing encampment in south Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Residents in a south Minneapolis neighborhood are asking city leaders for help in dealing with a growing homeless encampment.This is drone video that a neighbor shared with WCCO of the dozens of nylon tents that sit on a city-owned lot near 29th Strert and 14th Avenue South. This is the fifteenth camp to pop up in the Midtown Phillips neighborhood in just the last year and-a-half.Neighbors and business owners in they're tired of living next to what they call chaos."Hooking up their cell phones to people's electricity, using people's water and not turning off the water when they...
Mayor Frey not telling the truth about his bus lane veto

So much agreement on something so necessary, ambitious and having to do with the removal of any amount of parking is incredibly rare. But in a Friday evening veto, Mayor Jacob Frey stomped all over the remarkable consensus that has formed in support of full-time bus lanes serving the E Line BRT when it opens in 2026. Not only was Frey using his veto power to override a vote of the Minneapolis City Council — he was disregarding things like the strongly worded request (expressed in a recent letter) of the entire 15 member Minneapolis legislative delegation, his own professional Public Works staff, the desire of Metro Transit (who’d like to ensure the success of a $60 million transit upgrade), and the needs of transit riders.
Minneapolis Aquatennial events announced for 2022

Organizers of the 83rd Minneapolis Aquatennial announced this year's schedule of events Tuesday. The official celebration of the City of Minneapolis will take place July 20-23, with many events happening downtown along Nicollet Avenue and West River Road. Wednesday, July 20. Aquatennial Blood Drive with the American Red Cross –...
The suburbs could see more apartment buildings as the Twin Cities sort out rent control and the 2040 plan

Suburban apartment construction could heat up as developers get squeezed by recent changes in Minneapolis and St. Paul.What's happening: A Hennepin County District Judge issued a ruling last week that halted implementation of the Minneapolis 2040 Plan, which allows for more dense housing. The decision is creating chaos for city officials and developers and Mayor Jacob Frey has promised an appeal. Meanwhile, in St. Paul, a new rent control policy has all-but stopped housing development, though there's a new lawsuit hoping to reverse the ordinance.Why it matters: Both of these actions make it harder to build in the central...
Blue Line Extension Light Rail Route Officially Approved

A revised light rail route from Minneapolis to Brooklyn Park now has the green light. The Metropolitan Council and the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners approved the modified route for the METRO Blue Line Extension this week. The revised route would go down the middle of County Road 81. That...
Lakeville restaurant owners charged with tax crimes

LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Revenue says that two Lakeville restaurant owners face charges related to failing to pay sales tax.The Dakota County Attorney's Office charged Linxiong Li and Wenzi Zeng with four felony counts each for assisting in the filing of fraudulent sales tax returns. Li faces four additional counts of willfully failing to pay sales tax.The complaint says that Li and Zeng own the restaurant together, and the couple used their payment system to suppress sales figures, removing items from checks or altering the price of items after transactions finished.For more than three years, between May 2016 and Dec. 2019, the complaint says the couple underreported $231,000 in total sales at the restaurant and reported the incorrect numbers to their accountant, who filed their monthly sales tax returns.Li owes over $27,900 in sales tax, penalties, and interest, the Department of Revenue states.Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, if a person is convicted.
"Wet bulbs" helping Hennepin County emergency crews keep people safe amid dangerous heat

PLYMOUTH -- Hennepin County is relying on a growing network of special weather stations to aid emergency managers in planning for and responding to heat-related emergencies."We want to know in what areas are going to require the greatest amount of resources," said Eric Waage, the county's director of emergency management. "Typically they're the areas with disparities and folks lacking air conditioning who face challenges, but there are also areas with exceptionally high heat island effects."According to Waage, a heat island is an area where conditions on the ground, including architecture and topography, may make it a hotter spot versus some...
Former Twin Cities City Councilmember Admits to Felony Charge

Robbinsdale, MN (KROC-AM News) - A man who recently resigned from the Robbinsdale City Council has entered guilty pleas to a felony and two gross misdemeanor charges. 38-year-old Tyler Kline admitted to the felony count of fleeing police along with two DWI charges during a hearing today in Hennepin County Court. He is scheduled to be sentenced in August.
Standoff in St. Michael ends after 44 hours; suspect shot by law enforcement

Mia Laube and Krystal Frasier report for KSTP-TV: “Authorities say a standoff with an armed suspect in St. Michael ended Wednesday night after roughly 44 hours. According to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement raided the home of 39-year-old Brandon Gardas around 8:30 p.m. An ‘armed confrontation’ ensued, and Gardas was shot. Gardas was loaded onto a helicopter and airlifted to a hospital nearby. The sheriff’s office did not have an update on his condition. Authorities say no law enforcement personnel were harmed in the operation.”
