Minneapolis, MN

SPA boys claim state Class A team tennis title

myvillager.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaint Paul Academy got a little payback when it defeated Breck 5-2 to win the state Class A boys’ tennis title on June 7-8 at the Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center in Minneapolis. It was the fifth state crown and first since 2008 for the Spartans (14-1), who were knocked out of...

myvillager.com

Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Virginia, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
Saint Paul, MN
Education
City
Saint Paul, MN
City
Fridley, MN
City
Luverne, MN
State
Virginia State
City
Litchfield, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Education
Saint Paul, MN
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
