Gwen Stefani surprises Blake Shelton mid-concert with a birthday cake

Blake Shelton's birthday consisted of two of his favorite things: his wife, Gwen Stefani, and country music.

The "God's Country" singer was headlining Country Summer Music Festival in Santa Rosa, California, on his 46th birthday, June 18, when his wife surprised him on stage with a cake.

Stefani's appearance sent the packed crowd into an excited uproar as she walked out with a chocolate frosting-covered cake in hand.

"Let's do this!" the "Hollaback Girl" singer shouted into the mic, encouraging fans to show her husband some "birthday love." She led them in a group sing-a-long of "Happy Birthday" while Blake laughed and pretended to blow out the unlit candles on the cake.

"Thank y’all for all the birthday wishes this past weekend and for y’all who came out to party at Country Summer!!! What a damn time we had.. also.. I love you @gwenstefani!!!!" Shelton raved on Twitter.

The country superstar also spent his birthday weekend playing guitar for Stefani when she hopped on stage during his set, clad in flannel and a cowgirl hat, to perform No Doubt's smash hit "Don't Speak" for the audience.