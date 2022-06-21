Brooks Koepka Quits PGA Tour, Joins LIV Golf

Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson on the 10th tee during the final round of the BMW Championship at Medinah CC on Aug 18, 2019 in Medinah, IL. (Photo by Andrew Redington via Getty Images)

As we reported last week, Brooks Koepka will sign with the LIV Golf tour, reigniting the rivalry with Bryson DeChambeau, who joined the upstart golf series last week.

The four-time major winner is expected to officially announce the move to the new Greg Norman-led breakaway tour later in the week. He will join the field in next week’s Portland event.

Koepka joins Abraham Ancer, who announced yesterday, as well as former major winners such as Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia and Louis Oosthuizen, among others, who have signed on to play the rebel golf tour.

With Koepka on board, LIV Golf now has the champions of four (2016-18, 2020) of the last seven U.S. Opens, three (2018-19, 2021) of the last five PGAs, and three (2017-18, 2020) of the last six Masters. This almost guarantees that the Official World Golf Rankings will award points to the upstart tour.

Developing…