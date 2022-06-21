Cleared For Takeoff: Richmond Home For Sale Includes Private Airport [GALLERY]

Minnesotans are being asked to leave their porch lights on overnight this weekend in honor of Jodi Huisentruit. On June 27th, 2020 it will mark the 27th anniversary of Long Prairie woman Jodi Huisentruit being abducted on her way to work in Mason City, Iowa. This year is especially hard considering Jodi was 27 when she was taken. The team that has dedicated its time to solving this case, FindJodi, is asking people to leave their porch lights on through June 27th in memory of the missing news anchor.

LONG PRAIRIE, MN ・ 9 HOURS AGO