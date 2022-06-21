The 8 Best Whiskey Decanters for Your Home Bar

Place rice in a medium bowl; rinse under cool water, using your fingers to gently stir. Drain. Repeat rinsing and draining until water runs clear, 5 to 6 times. If cooking on the stove, stir together rinsed rice, 1 2/3 cups water, salt, and sesame oil in a large saucepan; let stand 30 minutes. Bring to a boil, uncovered, over medium-high. Boil, undisturbed, 4 minutes. Reduce heat to low; cover and cook until rice starts to smell faintly toasty, 10 to 15 minutes. Remove from heat; let rest, covered, 10 minutes. Gently fluff rice using a rice paddle or fork. Cover to keep warm until ready to serve. Alternatively, if using a rice cooker, combine rinsed rice, 1 2/3 cups water, salt, and sesame oil in rice cooker; let stand 30 minutes. Close lid, and cook rice according to manufacturer's instructions. Once timer signals rice is done, do not open lid; let rest 10 minutes. Gently fluff rice using a rice paddle or fork. Cover to keep warm until ready to serve.

