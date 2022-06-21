Cities with the most expensive homes in Rapid City metro area

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Dream Design International along with the City of Spearfish partnered up to build an affordable workforce housing development called Sky Ridge, located south of Colorado Boulevard and west of the U.S. Highway. Dream Design’s goal is to make sure that each family can sustain their living...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On June 21 Black Hills Energy started the process of taking overhead power lines underground. The energy company hopes this prepares for future growth in the downtown area and improves safety. “Part of our alley, downtown alley project is we’re re-constructing the feeder lines to...
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Beginning on Monday, June 27, 2022, the northbound driving lane will be closed on Cambell Street through the Omaha Street intersection. The Omaha Street westbound right turn lane will also be closed. In a news release on Thursday, The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT)...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - First it was Ramen, now Justin Warner and his life partner Brooke Sweeten bring eclectic wines and fantastic plates to downtown Rapid City. Bb’s Natural features organic and natural wines that are mostly new to the Rapid City palate. And Justin’s vast culinary knowledge allows him to bring new, global flavors to his meat and cheese trays and other plates.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Camping is meant to be a time of enjoyment and exploration for visitors traveling across different landscapes, but the Bureau of Land Management says that some folks are taking advantage of that in an illegal way. Regulations state that people must occupy their camper for at...
DEADWOOD — In an effort to preserve its neighborhoods and address burgeoning short-term rental growth, the Deadwood City Commission passed second reading of an ordinance placing a temporary moratorium on short-term rentals Monday, stopping further approvals until city officials decide how they would like activity in this regard to proceed.
WALL, S.D. – A Monday night fire in Wall has destroyed the Cactus Cafe and Lounge on the town’s Main Street. The Wall Fire Department says they were dispatched to the business and found a free burning fire with a heavy smoke condition. The fire was extending into the roof assembly and they immediately struck a second alarm. Due to the nature of the fire and amount of neighboring structures, the fire went to multiple alarms.
LEAD — Members of Lead’s Historic Preservation Commission want the city to hire an officer who would primarily promote cultural heritage programming, and encourage homeowners to discover ways to fix up properties within the city’s historic district so they conform with state preservation guidelines. Terry Smith, a...
As you will see in the photo gallery below, this incredible Black Hills estate has it all. It sits on nearly 10 acres in the Black Hills National Forest and is only minutes from downtown Spearfish. The exterior is low-maintenance brick and large windows take in all the natural beauty of the Black Hills.
SPEARFISH — A proposed wage increase for full-time Spearfish city employees, which was supposed to be discussed at Tuesday’s city council meeting, is on temporary hold until the next time the body meets to take action. “This is a super important item for the community, the staff, and...
This is the time of year when Mother Nature opens her arms and invites travelers from all over the world to visit the Black Hills. It’s also the time of year when memories for a lifetime are created. So, it’s only natural that Jon Crane, one of South Dakota’s most prolific and awarded watercolor artists, has chosen to capture so many of the jewels of the Black Hills in his works. And there is no better place to see Crane’s work, as well as the work of other Black Hills artists, than at Jon Crane Gallery and Custom Framing in Hill City. After one look, either in-person or online, you’re going to want one of these memories in your own home.
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — The panel that regulates Deadwood gaming in South Dakota has refused to remove the name of a Rapid City poker player from a list of people who are no longer allowed to be in any of the licensed gaming establishments in Deadwood. Rick Burleson wanted...
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota law prohibits anyone under age 21 from participating in gaming in Deadwood. But the Black Hills city markets to families as a tourism destination, and state regulators have noticed an uptick in underage individuals on establishments’ gaming floors. The South Dakota Commission...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Fire Department is investigating after a fire destroyed a house on Monday. Firefighters were called to the 1100 block of Range View Circle around 11:30 a.m. MT. Crews first on scene saw smoke and flames coming from the garage. Officials say...
Well, that was just weird. The Grand Gateway Hotel became the center of drama (as represented above in an image from South Dakota Public Broadcasting) in March when the owner issued a racist tweet following a murder at the hotel. That led to ongoing protests at the hotel, and criticism from local officials.
RAPID CITY, S.D.(KOTA)- Consistent protests in front of the Grand Gateway Hotel, part of a larger boycott effort, have continued for over two months now – becoming an unavoidable sight just off I-90. Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender describes the situation as one of the more “bizarre” he has witnessed.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A visit to the Black Hills turned scary for one family Thursday. The Pennington County Sheriff’s says a pickup pulling a camper rolled over on Highway 16 in front of the Reptile Gardens. The pickup landed on its wheels while the camper ended...
DEADWOOD — Two individuals who formerly owned Northern Hills Exterior, LLC involved in a contractor dispute and alleged to have received money but not performed the work they were hired to do, pleaded not guilty to the allegations before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse May 31.
RAPID CITY, S.D.(KOTA)- While progress has been made, there remains a long way to go regarding transfers of land to native people in the Rapid City area. Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender provided an update on where negotiations are relating to three parcels of land in West Rapid City. A...
