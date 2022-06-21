ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Cities with the most expensive homes in Rapid City metro area

By Stacker
Black Hills Pioneer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with...

www.bhpioneer.com

Comments / 0

Related
kotatv.com

Spearfish aims to fix the aging housing crisis

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Dream Design International along with the City of Spearfish partnered up to build an affordable workforce housing development called Sky Ridge, located south of Colorado Boulevard and west of the U.S. Highway. Dream Design’s goal is to make sure that each family can sustain their living...
SPEARFISH, SD
kotatv.com

Art Alley will have less powerlines in downtown Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On June 21 Black Hills Energy started the process of taking overhead power lines underground. The energy company hopes this prepares for future growth in the downtown area and improves safety. “Part of our alley, downtown alley project is we’re re-constructing the feeder lines to...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Bb’s Natural Offers Unique Wines and Plates in Downtown Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - First it was Ramen, now Justin Warner and his life partner Brooke Sweeten bring eclectic wines and fantastic plates to downtown Rapid City. Bb’s Natural features organic and natural wines that are mostly new to the Rapid City palate. And Justin’s vast culinary knowledge allows him to bring new, global flavors to his meat and cheese trays and other plates.
RAPID CITY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
Business
Rapid City, SD
Real Estate
Rapid City, SD
Government
KEVN

A stern message for campers who park along Orman Dam

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Camping is meant to be a time of enjoyment and exploration for visitors traveling across different landscapes, but the Bureau of Land Management says that some folks are taking advantage of that in an illegal way. Regulations state that people must occupy their camper for at...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Power outage in southeast Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Black Hills Energy has confirmed a power outage in southeast Rapid City affecting 2,267 locations. They estimate restoration Monday at 1 p.m.
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Deadwood pauses new short-term rental approvals

DEADWOOD — In an effort to preserve its neighborhoods and address burgeoning short-term rental growth, the Deadwood City Commission passed second reading of an ordinance placing a temporary moratorium on short-term rentals Monday, stopping further approvals until city officials decide how they would like activity in this regard to proceed.
DEADWOOD, SD
gowatertown.net

Fire destroys Main Street business in Wall, South Dakota

WALL, S.D. – A Monday night fire in Wall has destroyed the Cactus Cafe and Lounge on the town’s Main Street. The Wall Fire Department says they were dispatched to the business and found a free burning fire with a heavy smoke condition. The fire was extending into the roof assembly and they immediately struck a second alarm. Due to the nature of the fire and amount of neighboring structures, the fire went to multiple alarms.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zillow
Black Hills Pioneer

Lead pushes proposed historic preservation officer discussion to budget season

LEAD — Members of Lead’s Historic Preservation Commission want the city to hire an officer who would primarily promote cultural heritage programming, and encourage homeowners to discover ways to fix up properties within the city’s historic district so they conform with state preservation guidelines. Terry Smith, a...
LEAD, SD
Mix 97-3

This Beautiful Black Hills Estate Features An Indoor Pool

As you will see in the photo gallery below, this incredible Black Hills estate has it all. It sits on nearly 10 acres in the Black Hills National Forest and is only minutes from downtown Spearfish. The exterior is low-maintenance brick and large windows take in all the natural beauty of the Black Hills.
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

City staff pay-raise temporarily postponed

SPEARFISH — A proposed wage increase for full-time Spearfish city employees, which was supposed to be discussed at Tuesday’s city council meeting, is on temporary hold until the next time the body meets to take action. “This is a super important item for the community, the staff, and...
KELOLAND TV

A look inside Jon Crane Gallery and Custom Framing

This is the time of year when Mother Nature opens her arms and invites travelers from all over the world to visit the Black Hills. It’s also the time of year when memories for a lifetime are created. So, it’s only natural that Jon Crane, one of South Dakota’s most prolific and awarded watercolor artists, has chosen to capture so many of the jewels of the Black Hills in his works. And there is no better place to see Crane’s work, as well as the work of other Black Hills artists, than at Jon Crane Gallery and Custom Framing in Hill City. After one look, either in-person or online, you’re going to want one of these memories in your own home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
KELOLAND TV

Burleson, Palmer can’t go into any Deadwood casinos

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — The panel that regulates Deadwood gaming in South Dakota has refused to remove the name of a Rapid City poker player from a list of people who are no longer allowed to be in any of the licensed gaming establishments in Deadwood. Rick Burleson wanted...
KELOLAND TV

S.D. Gaming Commission looks at the underage issue

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota law prohibits anyone under age 21 from participating in gaming in Deadwood. But the Black Hills city markets to families as a tourism destination, and state regulators have noticed an uptick in underage individuals on establishments’ gaming floors. The South Dakota Commission...
DEADWOOD, SD
KELOLAND TV

Fire destroys Rapid City home

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Fire Department is investigating after a fire destroyed a house on Monday. Firefighters were called to the 1100 block of Range View Circle around 11:30 a.m. MT. Crews first on scene saw smoke and flames coming from the garage. Officials say...
hubcityradio.com

Rapid City Mayor react to protests continuing at Grand Gateway Hotel

RAPID CITY, S.D.(KOTA)- Consistent protests in front of the Grand Gateway Hotel, part of a larger boycott effort, have continued for over two months now – becoming an unavoidable sight just off I-90. Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender describes the situation as one of the more “bizarre” he has witnessed.
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Two individuals from North Dakota plead not guilty to grand theft

DEADWOOD — Two individuals who formerly owned Northern Hills Exterior, LLC involved in a contractor dispute and alleged to have received money but not performed the work they were hired to do, pleaded not guilty to the allegations before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse May 31.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy