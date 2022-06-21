ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pregnant Tia Booth’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 1st Child With Taylor Mock: Photos

By Yana Grebenyuk
 3 days ago

The next chapter! After getting engaged to Taylor Mock earlier this year, Tia Booth also announced that the couple were expecting their first child together.

"This has undoubtedly been my most challenging season thus far. I've never felt such overwhelming sadness and pure joy at the same time," Booth captioned a black-and-white Instagram photo in June 2022. "It's been difficult to be grateful for the good as if one of the most important people in my life is missing the celebration."

In honor of Father's Day, the Bachelor in Paradise alum reflected on her late father while celebrating a major milestone in her life . "While I wish I could tell my dad all the good news in person, it brings me peace that he knows about it long before I do," she continued. "Welcoming a new little life while mourning the loss of another proves that high emotions can exist simultaneously, and I have no doubt my dad had a hand in this. Happy heavenly Father's Day to the first man I ever loved and Happy soon-to-be Father's Day to my forever."

Booth's social media post came two months after Mock proposed during a Bachelor Live On Stage show in Atlanta . "Love you girl, can't wait to do life with you," the engineer wrote via Instagram in April 2022.

The ABC personality, who previously appeared on Arie Luyendyk Jr. 's season of The Bachelor , went public with Mock in October 2021 . "He came into my life during the most difficult season I’ve ever faced and hasn't wavered. I've tried to push him away more times than I can count, but he's stuck through it all," Booth reflected alongside a selfie with her now-fiancé in March 2022. "Maybe once we're on the other side of it I'll write a book to explain, but for now here's some genuine soft smiles. ILY Tay."

The physiotherapist later opened up about the pair's upcoming wedding plans . “We haven't had to do much so far, which is nice. I'm not really in the thick of it yet,” she said on Us Weekly ’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast following her pregnancy reveal. “We still don't have a venue — don't have it, like, set in stone, but once I have that, then I'll have a date. Then, I can choose vendors and then it'll really get rolling. So fingers crossed it all works out.”

Keep scrolling to see more of Booth’s bump pics over the course of her pregnancy:

