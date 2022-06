This year marks the 50th anniversary of the passing of Title IX by the United States Congress. In 1972, Congress passed Title IX as part of that year's education amendments. Written by Representative Patsy Mink, Representative Edith Green and Senator Birch Bayh, the law prohibits sex-based discrimination in all schools receiving federal financial assistance. Although the text of the law makes no reference to athletics, it was later determined to encompass all aspects of a school's operations, including intercollegiate sports programs. One study found that, between the implementation of Title IX and 2006, there had been an almost 500% increase in the number of female collegiate athletes.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO