Black, Latina trans community celebrates Juneteenth

Eric Adams seems to have a lot of trouble grasping basic facts about Brooklyn homes (whether he lives in them, whether he owns them, what they tend to cost). Over the past year, the mayor has repeatedly said he doesn’t own a co-op at 425 Prospect Place with his ex Sylvia Cowan — and that he transferred his shares to Cowan more than a decade ago. But on Wednesday, the City confirmed that Adams still very much owns 50 percent of the shares. Fabien Levy, a spokesperson for Adams, told the outlet that his ownership was both “transferred” to Cowan years ago and not “fully transferred.” (Levy blamed the failure to report the co-op on financial-disclosure forms on Adams’s former accountant.)

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO