Austin Dillon is well known by NASCAR fans as one of the sport's most recognizable drivers. He drives the iconic No. 3 car for Richard Childress Racing, carrying the same number as stock car legend Dale Earnhardt. If he's not participating in a NASCAR Cup Series race, he's also driving part-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Dillon earned the Truck Series title in 2011 and the Xfinity (then Nationwide) title in 2013.

