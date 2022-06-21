Mini nuclear power plants being developed in Colorado could generate electricity around planet and in space

Who loves the sun? President Joe Biden, who this month used his pen to try to stabilize a domestic solar power industry that’s been truly going through it. On June 6, Biden issued a series of executive orders “to spur domestic clean energy manufacturing,” drawing upon the 1950 Defense Production Act to boost the renewables sector. This use of the wartime-industry focused DPA—previously invoked by both Biden and former President Donald Trump to aid emergency manufacturing of COVID-protection equipment, fire hoses, baby formula, and minerals like lithium and cobalt—frames climate change as a national security issue, and decarbonization as one way to ensure the nation’s safety. The sectors to be supported by the order read like a green-energy-industry wish list: heat pumps, insulation for buildings, fuel cells, and large power transformers. But the most important part concerns the solar panel sector.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO