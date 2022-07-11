ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's Happening To Wendy Williams' Purple Chair And All Her Stuff Now That Her Show Is Over?

By Heidi Venable
 4 days ago

The Wendy Williams Show aired its final episode on June 17 , having wrapped after 13 seasons. The somewhat awkward affair was a rather fitting end to a final season during which its eponymous host never once returned. A montage recalled a number of memorable guests and moments from years past, and the host’s trademark, “How you doin’?” catchphrase was repeated quite a few times throughout the episode by guest host Sherri Shepherd , the audience, crew members, and assorted guests. But apparently Williams was not doin’ OK when she heard her famous purple chair and other memorabilia were headed for the trash after the finale, because she has apparently rescued the items.

After reports that set pieces from The Wendy Williams Show — including the iconic purple chair and multiple wigs — were being “thrown in the trash,” The Sun reports that Wendy Williams’ manager Will Selby went with the former host to retrieve her belongings. Selby said:

We took it from the show. When they announced the show was over, I said to Wendy let's go get your stuff. I thought 'Why should it stay there- so people can sell it on eBay?' There were some things I felt were iconic.

Along with Wendy Williams’ chair and “a couple of wigs,” Will Selby said they claimed some custom-made shoes and some artwork that was created for her. He said those items were important to the host, as well as her fans, and the purple chair will find a new home in a different studio, as the media personality spoke recently about starting a podcast . It was important to Williams that she reclaim what was hers, her manager said:

That was her's [sic] and it signifies the old chapter closing as we start the new one. We are going to take it [the chair], and that will be part of her new show.

Wendy Williams didn’t appear in any episodes from her talk show’s 13th season, amid health concerns from COVID and other ongoing issues, but with reports that she was “on the mend” and hoping to return to TV , some wondered if she’d make an appearance on the series finale . She didn’t, and while the host herself didn’t comment publicly on her show’s final episode, her ex-husband called it a “travesty.”

Fans were dealt another blow when the show’s official YouTube channel was scrubbed , along with other domains that included clips and interviews from The Wendy Williams Show , and it sounds like that memorabilia was simply going to be discarded as well, as The Sun previously reported that a source said:

The chair is just going to be thrown out. Production is not even bothering to try to donate the chair to a museum — like The View did with their original table after 10 years. They gave it to the Smithsonian.

I’m glad Wendy Williams was apparently save her items, because to simply get rid of them like that just doesn’t seem right. Regardless of the drama that surrounded The Wendy Williams Show's final season, or any before it, there’s no denying the media personality left her mark on daytime TV, and in the 12 seasons she did host, she was nominated for multiple Daytime Emmys.

Back in February, Debmar-Mercury announced The Wendy Williams Show would be officially replaced by a new talk show hosted by Sherri Shepherd, who was one of many guests to fill in for Williams in Season 13. While Shepherd has remained respectful and complimentary to her predecessor, she has clarified that the two women are not friends , and Wendy Williams previously threw some shade at her replacement , saying she would not be tuning in when Sherri premieres. So we can probably assume Shepherd wouldn't have been the one to step in and save the purple chair.

Even with reports of Wendy Williams trying to get back to work, her brother reports that It’s a sad situation overall. We hope she continues to take care of herself , and her fans will be excited if and when she makes her return to media. Until then, be sure to check out our 2022 TV Schedule to see what new and returning shows are premiering soon.

Gregory Pigram
24d ago

Karma will definitely come back & hunt us for sure. The production company is throwing away all of Wendy Williams memories of her talk show and her legendary 🟣 chair. 😲😲😲

Reply
6
Ethel Stevenslove
23d ago

I heard on the Radio that all Wendy's furniture from the show was going to be thrown in the garbage.....That purple chair was very nice....Hoping someone came along with a truck and picked it up for their use......Her wigs, other furniture, and clothing as well.......

Reply
2
Victoria Jennings
24d ago

I don't have No Hair, Due To Cancer, Give The Wigs To Me And The Purple Chair

Reply
5
