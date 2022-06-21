Niagara Power gets the hits but not the runs as Muckdogs continue winning ways

The Batavia pitching staff surrendered 13 hits to Niagara Power at Dwyer Stadium on Monday evening but the Muckdogs managed to escape with a 5-0 win.

At 9-2, the Muckdogs are in first place, a half-game ahead of the Utica Blue Sox, in the PGCBL Western Division.

They're home again tomorrow evening, 7 p.m., against Watertown.

Joe Tobia, from Buffalo, and a sophomore at the University of Albany, started and went 4 1/3 innings giving up seven hits. He's 1-0 with a 0.000 ERA, tied for the league lead.

Levis Aguila, Jr. a junior at Felician University, was 2-3, scoring a run and getting a walk.

Medina's Brian Fry picked up another hit in three plate appearances. He's hitting .400 on the season, fourth-best in the league. His OBP is .560 and his OPS is 1.160.

The Muckdogs scored once in the second inning, three in the third (two runs were unearned), and one in the fifth.

Top photo: Niagara Power catcher Jadyn Lobliner waits with ball in glove as Levis Aguila, Jr. attempts to score in the bottom of the third inning.

Photos by Howard Owens

Shortstop Bryan Belo completes a double play in the fourth inning.

Brian Fry completes a double play in the third inning.

Levis Aguila Jr.

Alec Maag scores in the second inning



Manager Joey Martinez.

Brian Fry with a hit in the third inning.

Tyler Cannoe with a hit in the third.

Brian Fry scores in the third inning.

Mike DeStefano pops up from a slide into second base in the third inning after a throwing error by shortstop Mason Kulpa that allowed two runs to score with two outs.

Starting pitcher Joe Tobia