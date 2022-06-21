Cities with the most expensive homes in Charleston, South Carolina metro area

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from TripAdvisor and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to eat in the beautiful state of South Carolina, you might want to consider the following restaurants.
One of A Find Charleston Opens Storefront On Johns Island Local furniture and decor enthusiast Courtney Bukowsky expands business from the grid of Instagram to a brick and mortar showroom. Charleston, S.C. – Local businesswoman Courtney Bukowsky is expanding her business, One of A Find Charleston, to a renovated storefront...
Leaders of a long-troubled public housing complex in Charleston’s upper peninsula have taken the first procedural step toward demolishing the high-rise — a plan which must include consulting with the site's 140 residents and finding them temporary homes. The agency that manages Joseph Floyd Manor still needs approval...
A small South Carolina bank with a string of branches stretching from the Upstate to the Lowcountry is being acquired by a larger North Carolina lender in a deal valued at $181.2 million. First Bank of Southern Pines and Greenville-based GrandSouth Bank said June 21 that their boards of directors...
COLUMBIA — The S.C. highway department is using roughly $600 million approved by legislators to speed up the widening of rural stretches of interstates 26 and 95 that are critical to South Carolina's economy. Drivers who travel between Charleston and Columbia will be the biggest beneficiaries with the entire...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- As the nation grapples with record-high inflation, the cost of just about everything is going up, including rent. But, even with efforts to hamper inflation’s hold on consumer prices, nationwide rent prices have continued their steep increase since the pandemic began. According to a recent report by rent.com, 95 percent of units […]
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply for one-time pandemic relief funding through July 29, 2022. Eligible organizations could receive up to $50,000 in reimbursement for funds spent on pandemic relief. Nonprofits must “provide documentation that they have helped the public since March 15, 2020, more...
The last bits and pieces of a historic cotton business that served South Carolina farmers for decades will be up for sale starting this week as a bankruptcy court trustee looks to recoup money for Rickenbaker Gin's creditors, including nearly $6.5 million owed to the S.C. Department of Agriculture. An...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Downtown Charleston is home to one of the top 25 bars in the United States, according to a list from American men's magazine Esquire. That bar: Little Palm at The Ryder Hotel, located at 237 Meeting St. "Little Palm is like nothing nearby," writes Madison...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Charleston County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a missing Charleston woman. Sherry Nelson, 50, was last seen on May 31 on Ardwick Road on Johns Island. According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Nelson was admitted to Bon Secours St Francis Hospital in West Ashley and released that same day. […]
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Chants, signs, and loud sirens filled a Louis Vuitton store in downtown Charleston on Tuesday as several people protested in favor of animal rights at the high-end merchandiser. Police said half a dozen people entered the King Street store around 3:00 p.m. using megaphones and waving signs throughout the shop. They […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were arrested early Thursday morning after breaking into buildings in North Charleston. Officers arrested 31-year-old Ernest Wayne Canup just before 4:00 a.m. after breaking into the Goodwill on Eagle Drive. A security company told officers where the suspect was inside the business. One of the officers, Sgt. West, […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Thousands of flights are being canceled and delayed at airports across the United States and those numbers are expected to get worse as holiday travel picks up. Some travelers at the Charleston International Airport flights say their flights were delayed for hours. “My flight was supposed to depart at 6:15 […]
A 77-year-old South Carolina woman was attacked by a dog while working in her garden, according to the Berkeley County authorities. Authorities said the woman was working in her garden and the owner of the dog had the dog in a harness. They said the dog was able to get...
A former employee of the Naval Health Clinic Charleston was sentenced to six months in federal prison after admitting he steered a government contract to a company he secretly controlled with his wife and a friend. Clinton "Bo" Knight, 70, will serve an additional year on supervised release and pay...
The former owner of a Pawleys Island bar is charged with assaulting two men with fishing equipment while sailing in international waters off the South Carolina coast. Matthew Donald Kelly was arraigned in the U.S. District Court in Charleston on charges of assault with intent to commit murder and assault with a dangerous weapon.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies are asking the community for help in locating a missing teenager last seen a week ago. Deputies are searching for Z’hrearmir Aubrnashia Ke’Mari Grant (17). CCSO says that Grant was last seen around the 800 block of East Estates Boulevard in West Ashley. She was last seen […]
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner has identified a 14-year-old girl who was killed in a crash involving a dump truck on Johns Island. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Ximena Gomez Rodriguez, a 14-year-old female from North Charleston, died on the scene of the crash from her injuries. Rodriguez was a front seat passenger, O’Neal says.
Comments / 0