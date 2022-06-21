ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Cities with the most expensive homes in Charleston, South Carolina metro area

By Stacker
 3 days ago

Compiled a list of cities with the most...

charlestondaily.net

Grand Opening: One of a Find Charleston opens new storefront on Johns Island

One of A Find Charleston Opens Storefront On Johns Island Local furniture and decor enthusiast Courtney Bukowsky expands business from the grid of Instagram to a brick and mortar showroom. Charleston, S.C. – Local businesswoman Courtney Bukowsky is expanding her business, One of A Find Charleston, to a renovated storefront...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

SC bank to be bought out by lender looking to grow in Palmetto State

A small South Carolina bank with a string of branches stretching from the Upstate to the Lowcountry is being acquired by a larger North Carolina lender in a deal valued at $181.2 million. First Bank of Southern Pines and Greenville-based GrandSouth Bank said June 21 that their boards of directors...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Most affordable neighborhoods for Charleston renters

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- As the nation grapples with record-high inflation, the cost of just about everything is going up, including rent. But, even with efforts to hamper inflation’s hold on consumer prices, nationwide rent prices have continued their steep increase since the pandemic began. According to a recent report by rent.com, 95 percent of units […]
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Charleston County nonprofit assistance applications reopen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply for one-time pandemic relief funding through July 29, 2022. Eligible organizations could receive up to $50,000 in reimbursement for funds spent on pandemic relief. Nonprofits must “provide documentation that they have helped the public since March 15, 2020, more...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CCSO searching for missing Charleston woman

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Charleston County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a missing Charleston woman. Sherry Nelson, 50, was last seen on May 31 on Ardwick Road on Johns Island. According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Nelson was admitted to Bon Secours St Francis Hospital in West Ashley and released that same day. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

North Charleston police arrest 2 in overnight burglaries

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were arrested early Thursday morning after breaking into buildings in North Charleston. Officers arrested 31-year-old Ernest Wayne Canup just before 4:00 a.m. after breaking into the Goodwill on Eagle Drive. A security company told officers where the suspect was inside the business. One of the officers, Sgt. West, […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs 14-year-old killed in crash with dump truck

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner has identified a 14-year-old girl who was killed in a crash involving a dump truck on Johns Island. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Ximena Gomez Rodriguez, a 14-year-old female from North Charleston, died on the scene of the crash from her injuries. Rodriguez was a front seat passenger, O’Neal says.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

