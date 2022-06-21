Cities with the most expensive homes in Columbia metro area

The Irmo Town Council Tuesday rejected a bid of $413,360.50 for clearing, fencing and surfacing work on the town’s Rawls Creek Park project, asserting it was far too expensive. “It boggles my mind,” Councilman Bill Danielson said of the cost of the project. Clearing, grubbing, tree and debris...
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — An emotional end for one business, is helping usher in a new group of local business owners to the Triangle City. Parkland Cakes is closing its doors after more than 40 years of business. Their last day open will be July 9, and owner, Brenda Peake says the closing has been a long time coming, calling it a bittersweet ending.
SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter woman has home repairs and improvements in her future with the help of her recent lottery win. The South Carolina Education Lottery shared the story of a winner who cashed in on the $2 Carolina Gold 20X ticket she bought at S and S Tobacco Store on Myrtle Street in Sumter.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia-Richland Fire says 12 people have been forced out of their homes due to an apartment fire off of Broad River Road on Thursday afternoon. The fire was reported at The Views on Longcreek apartments located on Longcreek Drive just after 2:30 p.m. A spokesperson for the fire department said that two people and a dog were rescued at one point as crews worked to get the flames under control.
COLUMBIA — The S.C. highway department is using roughly $600 million approved by legislators to speed up the widening of rural stretches of interstates 26 and 95 that are critical to South Carolina's economy. Drivers who travel between Charleston and Columbia will be the biggest beneficiaries with the entire...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - June is National Men’s Health Month and to wrap up the month, a local non-profit, Project TECH, will be hosting a Men’s Health Summit this weekend. The summit will be held Saturday, June 25th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. a the Trinity Educational Community Center located at 2523 Richland Street Columbia.
LEXINGTON — Walkers and runners across the Lake Murray Dam can't miss padlocks attached to the chain-link fence along North Lake Drive. As the yards of fencing go on, one begins to notice more than just hundreds of rusted and new padlocks that cover the the length of the fencing. They leave more than enough space, though, to get a good view of the lake.
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A new alert from the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce warns about fake attempts to take your money. The latest attempt is a text message like the one below. It includes links to a fake website that looks like the log-in screen of the...
The last bits and pieces of a historic cotton business that served South Carolina farmers for decades will be up for sale starting this week as a bankruptcy court trustee looks to recoup money for Rickenbaker Gin's creditors, including nearly $6.5 million owed to the S.C. Department of Agriculture. An...
Most people are aware by now that our state has built and continues to build pretty impressive industries in automotive and aerospace. Our next guest is an example of one of the many cogs in those wheels that keeps growing and expanding. Mike Switzer interviews Matt Kelley, CEO of Kelley Engineering in Piedmont, SC.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Regional Medical Center opened a new primary care healthplex in St. Matthews on Wednesday. “I don’t know that there’s a challenge more pressing than rural healthcare that we find across this state and access to good, affordable health care. And so what happens? A lot of people go without," said state representative Russell Ott.
Gen. Lloyd “Fig” Newton has a lot of fascinating stories to tell, having led a life of adventure and distinction serving his country. He is a retired U.S. Air Force four-star general from South Carolina. He flew 269 combat missions in F-4s in the Vietnam War, 79 of them over North Vietnam. In 1974, he became the first African-American pilot to fly as a member of the Air Force’s Thunderbirds demonstration team.
SWANSEA, S.C. — An abandoned mobile home on the side of the road in Pelion is being removed. This is thanks to church teams across Lexington County in parts of Pelion, Gilbert, Wagener and Batesburg who are coming together. A surge of service in action. These teams are demolishing...
LAKE MURRAY SHORES, S.C. — Every Wednesday afternoon from May to August for the last six years, a group of Lake Murray boaters have been getting together in the name of food, friends and fundraising. They call it Wacky Wednesday. It's a summertime tradition in Lexington county for a...
(Columbia, SC) -- State health officials are asking residents to continue to take precautions against COVID as the summer travel season begins. DHEC Public Director Dr. Brannon Traxler stressed the importance of testing, saying anyone who comes into close contact with someone who has tested positive should get tested. The...
The Lexington County School District One Board of Trustees has approved the promotion of Erica K. Bissell, ED.D. to teaching and learning director. Bissell currently serves as the district’s reading and language arts coordinator. An experienced educator with more than 18 years in education, Bissell stepped into the classroom...
COLUMBIA — Gov. Henry McMaster announced June 22 that he was vetoing $100,000 in the state's budget earmarked for Columbia's Township Auditorium saying the foundation behind it was a suspended state charity. That surprised the foundation working with the 92-year-old, 3,099-seat theater that hosts music concerts, comedians and the...
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Diner En Blanc returns to Columbia for a second year after a successful first run. The event is top secret, the only details guests know before arriving is the dress code. Diner En Blanc is an all-white picnic tradition that started 30 years ago in France....
The Town of Lexington will have an Independence Day celebration Friday, July 1 at the Icehouse Amphitheater. The event is free and will take place from 7:30 until 10 p.m. Attendees will enjoy a live entertainment from the 246th Army Band throughout the evening, followed by a fireworks show to close out the night. Those not able to attend can to patriotic music during the fireworks show on 93.1 TheLake.
