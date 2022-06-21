Another Netflix show is ending – and it's for both good and bad reasons

The end is nigh for another Netflix show, as Workin' Moms from Catherine Reitman has been confirmed to be finishing for good later this year.

As reported by Deadline , the popular comedy series that runs on CBC in Canada and Netflix in all other territories will conclude with its seventh season. Launched in January 2017, Workin' Moms is produced by Wolf + Rabbit Entertainment with Reitman acting as creator, writer, executive producer and star of the show.

Workin' Moms tells the story of four very different thirtysomething working-mother friends trying to balance their jobs, family lives, and love lives in modern-day Toronto, Canada and how they juggle love, careers and parenthood.

Check out the latest trailer for Workin' Moms below:

"To our incredible fans, making this show has been the ride of my life. Philip and I hit the ground, day one of season one, with a three-month old and a two-year-old, watching as we pressed forward on one mission: to tell the stories of four flawed mothers, who dared to be something beyond their nurseries," said Reitman (via Deadline ).

"Going to work every day, whether in the room with our brilliant writers, on set with our extraordinary cast or in post with the best producing team in the business, has cemented in me the importance of telling stories that have meaning, surrounded by artisans who get it. But like any story, there must be an ending. And so, it is with love and gratitude that I’m announcing season seven as our final season."

It's been a week to forget for Netflix so far with the post-apocalyptic dystopian thriller Snowpiercer also coming to a conclusion, though that one is not down to the streaming platform. That said, more Netflix layoffs are expected later this week (via Variety ) amid stock issues. This follows the streamer cancelling several projects as well as make 150 layoffs in May.

Workin' Moms stars Catherine Reitman, Dani Kind, Juno Rinaldi, Jessalyn Wanlim, Enuka Okuma and Sarah McVie. The final season will premiere on CBC and CBC Gem for those in Canada later this year with a global release for all other territories on Netflix expected to follow shortly. The first six seasons can be watched on Netflix now.

More than a dozen Netflix shows have been cancelled in 2022 so far – and we think we know which one is next.