In Dalton, firefighters remain on the scene at a horsecare facility, where they are monitoring feed bins that caught fire late last week. The fire was first reported Friday afternoon at the MARS Horsecare facility, on East Schultz Avenue. According to the East Wayne Fire District, the fire is still burning, but has been contained to one silo and is under control. Firefighters are checking the fire’s temperature every hour with the hope it will drop and soon burn itself out. Due to the contents of the silo, fire officials determined it was unsafe to pour water on the blaze due to the risk of an explosion. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

DALTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO