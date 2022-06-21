ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Memorial planned July 2 for Donald S. Werlech, 1928-2022

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamily and friends of Don Werlech will gather July 2 for his Funeral Mass. Here’s the remembrance they are sharing with his community:. It is with sadness that we say goodbye to our father at 94 years old. Donald Stephen Werlech (Don) was born March 16, 1928, the...

CONGRATULATIONS! South Seattle College celebrates Class of 2022

(Photo by Casey Broadwater) The Seattle Colleges commencement ceremony last night at T-Mobile Park celebrated 3,200 graduates from around the system, including 878 who earned a degree or certificate from South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) – here’s how that breaks down, according to SSC:. *397 graduates earned associate...
SEATTLE, WA
WEST SEATTLE SCENE: Summer solstice celebration at Delridge P-Patch

As featured in our daily event list and calendar, a new summer-solstice celebration is debuting today! The gardenkeepers (above) invite you to stop by the Delridge P-Patch (5078 25th SW) for all-ages fun until 7:30 pm. We went over just as it was getting started. You can buy dinner from...
SEATTLE, WA
BIZNOTE: Restaurant/bar Driftwood in development for Alki

Four months after closing what was the Alki Beach Pub for remodeling, its owners – who had just bought the venue three months before that – have unveiled their plan for the space’s future. At the time of closure, Jackie Mallahan and Dan Mallahan promised 2722 Alki Avenue SW would return as a “reimagined space.” They have announced it will be called Driftwood, a restaurant and bar that “takes inspiration from the region surrounding it and aims to showcase Washington’s bountiful connection from mountain to sound.” That includes, the announcement says, “regional community partnerships” with farmers and fishers: “The menu will feature shared plates, mains, and desserts including items such as, Whistling Train Farm snap peas with green strawberries and house made feta, Structures Brewing steamed local clams with glazed pork belly and buttered turnips from Little Big Farm, and Mama’s apple cake with bourbon caramel, sour apple sorbet and creme fraiche.” The bar program promises “coastal cocktails” and a local wine list. Dan Mallahan will be executive chef, with a background including a downtown Seattle seafood-focused wood-fired restaurant called Rider that opened in 2017. Jackie Mallahan has a background as a design/decor entrepreneur and is creating the Driftwood space to be “comfortable yet refined,” with “soft wood tones, sea colors of aqua and green, and stone.”
SEATTLE, WA
WATER TAXI ALERT: West Seattle, Vashon cancellations later today

King County Water Taxi service will be reduced this afternoon, Wednesday, June 22, on the West Seattle and Vashon routes due to a shortage of available workforce. Downtown to West Seattle: departures at 5:25 p.m. and 6:05 p.m. are canceled. West Seattle to downtown: departures at 5:45 p.m. and 6:25...
VASHON, WA
VACCINATION: Two West Seattle clinic dates for newly eligible under-5-year-olds

We promised to let you know as soon as we heard from anyone having a vaccination clinic for newly eligible children under 5. Today, we have word from Neighborhood Naturopathic (WSB sponsor) that they’ve set two dates – Monday, June 27th, and Monday, August 1st, 2 pm-6 pm, “for the first and second doses for patients between the ages of 6 months and 4 years (Moderna), as well booster doses for patients between the ages of 5 and 11 years (Pfizer). These clinics will be open to both patients and non-patients at Neighborhood Naturopathic at 5410 California Ave SW, Suite 203. We ask that anyone interested call ahead to schedule: 206-486-8383.” Vaccinations for kids 6 months to 4 years old got safety approval at the state level (following the federal clearance) earlier this week.
SEATTLE, WA
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Seen this stolen scooter?

Electric Scooter stolen from the Safeway in Admiral Junction around 5:30 pm Wednesday Night. The owner had just taken it out of the box. The thieves used bolt cutters to remove the lock. Police have been notified. It is a Fat Bear Bike, two-seater, black. If you see it or know something, please call the police.
SEATTLE, WA
WEST SEATTLE SCHOOLS: Teacher Craig Parsley retires, but will continue to educate

Friday was the last day of school for most local students who weren’t already out for summer – and for some educators, it was the last day of their classroom career. Among them: Craig Parsley, a founding teacher at Louisa Boren STEM K-8, who spent the past 10 school years there – from its start – after a long run at Schmitz Park Elementary. He sent us this announcement:
SEATTLE, WA
#Obituary#Humanitarian Aid#West Seattle#Croatian#Seattle Prep High School#The Us Army#Seattle University#Ford#The Evergreen A
Reply To: Aggressive dog hating neighbors harassment/ picture taking

I am writing to ask for your help. I often take my dogs to a nearby school to let them run around a bit, but lately I’ve been the victim of serious harassment. Someone actually came right up to me and asked me to leave–something about how my dogs should be leashed, how they’re not allowed on school grounds, blah blah blah. Well! I have never felt more personally attacked! This bully was very threatening!
SEATTLE, WA
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Thursday notes

9:21 PM: Caller reports the 35th/Barton signal is flashing red. Today’s forecast is back to sunshine and a high around 70. (Now both Sunday and Monday are forecast for possible 90s!) BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES. Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedule; watch @kcmetroalerts for word of reroutes/trip...
SEATTLE, WA
WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: Sound Transit Board looks ahead to next month’s ‘preferred alignment’ decision

The Sound Transit Board‘s June meeting just wrapped up less than an hour ago – last one before it’s tasked with “confirming or modifying” a “preferred alignment” for West Seattle/Ballard light rail. ST staff is working on a proposal for that, board members were told, and will present it at the Executive Committee‘s meeting in two weeks. The board in the meantime were presented an overview today of the 5,195 comments received regarding the Draft Environmental Impact Statement between January 28th and April 28th. You can see them all here. Today’s meeting also featured a substantial amount of public comment from people in West Seattle, primarily expressing opposition to the DEL-6 station location/alignment (see page 10) for its prospective displacement of Transitional Resources – which provides supportive housing and mental-health services – and Alki Beach Academy.
SEATTLE, WA
WEATHER ALERT: Heat Advisory for Saturday through Monday

(Recent Alki sunset, photographed by Jen Popp) If you were having a hard time believing it’s really going to be hot in a few days, here’s something to make it more real: A National Weather Service “Heat Advisory” alert, in effect noon Saturday to 11 pm Monday. Temperatures could get into the 90s Sunday and Monday. Nothing like a year earlier, though – Tuesday will be the first anniversary of the record-smashing 108-degree Seattle high.
SEATTLE, WA
CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Arrest in Delridge murder, one week after suspect got out of jail

10:57 AM: Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting that killed a man in an encampment at 26th/Juneau early Monday. Police say a 911 tip led them to the 43-year-old man in South Delridge (the call log says the 9400 block of Delridge Way SW). He was booked into the King County Jail early today. Jail records show the suspect had spent a month there recently, from May 11th to June 13th, in relation to an auto-theft case.
KING COUNTY, WA

