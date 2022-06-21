Memorial planned July 2 for Donald S. Werlech, 1928-2022

(2019 Seafair Pirates Landing photo by David Hutchinson) If you haven’t already seen it in our calendar – the Seafair Pirates Landing returns to Alki Beach on Saturday (June 25th). But it’s a “scaled-down” version of the event, Seafair tells us – no vendors, but, “There still will be a PA system for commentary and the usual shenanigans.” They’re expected to land around 1:30 pm, “storming the beach to steal the key to the city,” says Seafair. This time around they’re under the skullduggery of the incoming Captain Kidd, Michael “Mouthfish” Brown, who’s taking the wheel from the outgoing Captain Kidd, Damian “Terrible” Terrell. Remember there’ll be offshore cannon fire as the Pirates approach, so the event’s not for the easily startled. If you’re new – the Seafair Pirates have sailed the summer seas of Seattle since 1949, and participate in countless parades and festivals as well as devoting time to various charitable deeds. Be mindful that 1:30 pm time is approximate – we advise not waiting till the last minute! The actual landing is usually in the vicinity of Alki Bathhouse.

