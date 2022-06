The second annual Women for Women Summit sponsored by the College of Charleston School of Business features an impressive lineup of speakers including the 93rd lieutenant governor of South Carolina, the first female president and CEO of South Carolina Ports and the first female to sail the seven oceans and climb the highest peak on each continent. Local women’s rights advocate Jennet Robinson Alterman is among the accomplished group of women who will share inspiring stories of trials and triumphs in the ongoing quest for equal rights.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO