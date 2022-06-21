Evonne “Vonnie” Carol Fragodt

Two homes in Benson were heavily damaged by fire just a day apart. There were no injuries reported in either fire. Sunday, the home of Breanna Flaten on Sanford Road, a fire that apparently started in the kitchen left it in ashes and extensive smoke throughout the structure. The belongings inside the house are reportedly unsalvageable.
Seven area organizations split $23,500 in grant funds awarded by three local foundations last week. The grants were approved at a meeting June 8 by the Benson Area Community Foundation, the Galen Hanson Donor Advised Fund and the Robert Sonsteng Donor Advised Fund, Chuck Koenigs, secretary-treasurer of the Community Foundation said.
Benson High School has been denied membership in the Camden Conference, Sup. Dennis Laumeyer told the Monitor-News Monday. At a Camden Conference meeting last month, representatives of its 12 schools voted 7 to 5 in favor of admitting Benson. However, conference bylaws require 75 percent of its members to approve adding a school. That requires 9 of 12 votes.
To update its local laws to reflect state statute changes, the Swift County Board of Commissioners adopted five new ordinances at its June 7 meeting. Those changes also make it easier for local government and Countryside Public Health to work with local businesses and governments as they enforce the laws.
