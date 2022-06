A few months back when Omicron swept the nation, I was down for the count! I was stuck inside with nothing to do but twiddle my thumbs and wait for my quarantine period to pass me by. I got to a point where I felt like I FINISHED NETFLIX. There was nothing left to binge. Thankfully, we had visited my favorite puzzle and game store in downtown Portsmouth a few days before the virus reared its ugly head. We were stocked up with puzzles and games, and it truly preserved my sanity during that time.

SOMERSWORTH, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO