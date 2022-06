Glowforge, the 3D laser printer maker based in Seattle, announced a $43 million Series E investment led by DFJ Growth, with participation from all existing investors. Founded in 2014, the 180-person startup reported more than $100 million in revenue last year and expects to be profitable in 2022. We caught up with CEO and co-founder Dan Shapiro to learn more about how the company raised a round in turbulent economic times and more. The interview was edited for brevity and clarity.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO