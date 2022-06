As a child growing up in Japan, I observed that prices rarely rose. My favorite lunch was always available for a 500 yen coin, or about $3.70 at the current exchange rate, and it remained that way until 2021. The same for shoes and other clothes — little changed. I was taught to save, save and save, and I was repeatedly warned that the value of our family home had collapsed in the 1990s, when the property market crashed. This painful financial loss meant my parents were never able to sell their house or upgrade it.

