Biden administration to call for nicotine reductions in cigarettes (OLD)

By Bevan Hurley
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

The Biden administration is planning to require tobacco companies to drastically reduce nicotine levels in cigarettes as part of an ambitious plan to reduce cancer rates.

The proposal would mean all cigarettes sold in the United States would have minimal or non-addictive amounts of nicotine, The Washington Post reported, citing a source familiar with the plan.

It is expected to be unveiled by the Food and Drug Administration as soon as Tuesday, according to The Post.

The policy, first reported by the Wall Street Journal , would take several years to implement, and would significantly disrupt the tobacco industry.

The Independent has contacted the FDA for more information.

In February, President Joe Biden unveiled a “cancer moonshot” plan which aimed to “end cancer as we know it”.

The multi-pronged effort included plans to bolster prevention, screening and research , with the goal of reducing the death rate from the disease by 50 per cent during the next 25 years, senior administration officials said at the time.

In April, the FDA proposed new rules banning the manufacture and sale of menthol cigarettes.

Menthol is the only cigarette flavor that wasn’t banned under the 2009 law that gave the FDA authority over tobacco products. Several efforts to eliminate menthol since then have been derailed by industry pushback or competing political priorities.

Menthol’s persistence infuriates health advocates because the ingredient’s cooling effect has been shown to make it easier to start smoking and harder to quit. The health consequences have disproportionately fallen on Black smokers, 85 per cent of whom use menthols.

Comments / 5

Chuck Cavendish
3d ago

Lower the alcohol percentage! No more high percentage alcohol! If they want to control smokers than they should control drinkers!

Reply
3
